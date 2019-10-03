Cologix Adds Additional 15 MW To Longueuil Data Center Campus In Montreal

DENVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the expansion of its data center campus in Longueuil, just outside of Montreal in Quebec.

Longueuil Campus Ready-For-Service

Cologix offers high-density, purpose built space and infrastructure with low latency connectivity to a rich ecosystem of more than 100 cloud and network providers in Montreal. In Longueuil, Cologix provides an interconnected campus and now has an additional 15 MW open and operational.

Known as MTL10-H, the Longueil facility offers connectivity via high-count, diverse, scalable fiber and direct access to Montreal at Cologix's MTL3 facility, located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West and 875 St-Antoine at the two Montreal Carrier Hotels.

Opportunity to Grow & Scale

Through the acquisition of the adjacent land property, Cologix is also securing the potential for yet another 15 MW and 25K SQF of data halls, bringing the Cologix total capacity in Montreal close to 100 MW.

"We are delighted to expand our Longueuil campus, triggered by demand from both existing and new clients in the region," said Cologix CEO Bill Fathers. "At Cologix, we design and deploy power-dense facilities rapidly and economically. We have invested to further expand our fastest growing campus in Montreal by adding more capacity and acquiring the building next door, which gives us runway for a further 15 MW at this campus."

With inexpensive energy from renewable green hydropower and close proximity to New York City, Montreal has become a global data center hub for hyperscale and cloud computing companies.

Fathers added: "Expanding our footprint in Canada is part of Cologix's growth strategy, where we have been investing heavily in our data center and fiber infrastructure. Montreal is a particularly strong hyperscale market and we offer unparalleled access to low cost, green power and a dense network of carriers, along with secure, scalable, low latency connectivity at the digital edge."

As the market leader in Canada, Cologix will continue to support enterprise customer demands for flexible access to space and power as well as the connectivity required for hyperscale customers to build and scale quickly. Across Canada, Cologix offers access to more than 100 networks and direct on-ramps to such cloud services as Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect. In Montreal, Cologix has 10 data centers, providing both hyperscale and traditional facilities in the area.

Available Capacity in Montreal

"Canada is home to some of Cologix's fastest growing markets," said Sean Maskell, President Cologix Canada. "For high-density compute and storage needs, Cologix's Longueuil facility offers scalable, flexible, purpose-built solutions for enterprise and hyperscale customers to colocate and connect at the digital edge."

Other key features for MTL10-H include:

Best available network neutral connectivity: Direct access to the Meet Me Room (MMR) in Montreal at Cologix's MTL3 facility, located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West and connectivity to the Montreal Internet Exchange (QIX).

Central location: Just outside of Montreal, MTL10-H is a purpose-built facility with direct on-ramps to major cloud providers.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant.

Low environmental risks: Low seismic zone and outside of the floodplain.

To view Cologix's Market Platform, click here. For more information or to request a tour, please contact sales@cologix.com

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 28 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

