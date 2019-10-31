Cologix Adds New 2.5 MW To Downtown Montreal Data Center

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the expansion of one of its data centers in downtown Montreal at 1155 Robert-Bourassa Boulevard. Known as MTL7, this expansion increases the total capacity at this facility to 3.1 MW within 26K SQF.

In Montreal, Cologix offers 10 data centers and direct on-ramps to such cloud services as Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

"We continue to invest in Montreal to support our enterprise, wholesale and hyperscale customer needs," said Cologix's CEO Bill Fathers. "With low cost, hydro-powered renewable energy, strong government incentives and major cloud provider investment, Montreal is an important market for Cologix and we will continue to invest and grow in the region and across Canada. This expansion is another step in response to customer demands for robust connectivity to Cologix's rich ecosystem, flexible options for space and power, and automated tools to allow our customers to control, scale and flex workloads in a matter of minutes, simply and seamlessly."

In Montreal, Cologix offers access to more than 100 networks with low latency connectivity via high-count, diverse, scalable fiber and direct access to Montreal at Cologix's MTL3 facility, located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West and 875 St-Antoine at the two Montreal carrier hotels.

"Montreal is a global hub for hyperscale and cloud companies," said Sean Maskell, President Cologix Canada. "Cologix offers secure, flexible, low latency connectivity for enterprise and hyperscale customers with close proximity to New York City, Chicago and other northern U.S. cities. With low cost, green hydropower, Montreal's importance will continue to grow as local and global companies seek to reduce their carbon footprints."

Other key features for MTL7 include:

Best available network connectivity: Direct access 100+ network providers via our Metro Connect & the Meet Me Room (MMR) in Montreal at Cologix's MTL3 facility, located at 1250 Rene-Levesque West as well as connectivity to the Montreal Internet Exchange (QIX).

Central location: In downtown Montreal, MTL7 is a purpose-built facility with direct, unfettered access to on-ramps to major cloud providers.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2 and PCI-DSS compliant.

Low environmental risks: Low seismic zone and outside of the floodplain.

