Cologix Adds Third Data Center in Dallas

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced it is adding a third data center in the renowned INFOMART Dallas building, the region's preeminent carrier hotel. The new, state-of-the-art 13,200 SQF DAL3 data center will utilize Cologix's existing Meet-Me-Room (MMR) and offer diverse fiber paths from customer cabinet/cage space to the MMR. DAL3 offers connections to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

"With a strong telecom infrastructure and low costs of doing business, the Dallas market continues to grow and thrive driven primarily by enterprise customers and network providers," said Bill Fathers, Chairman and CEO of Cologix. "Fortune 1,000 businesses need access to the best data center and interconnections available, especially when running latency-sensitive applications and accessing cloud compute services. Cologix provides diverse and unique access unparalleled in the industry. Our new interconnection hub will support growing consumer demand for speed and capacity to support immediate access to online banking and healthcare as well as on-demand gaming and apps like Fortnite and Lyft, video and live streaming with services like Netflix, YouTube and other content delivered to smartphones and other connected devices. In addition, Dallas is one of the U.S. metro markets where carriers are in a race to build 5G networks. "

Designed for 3kW/cabinet with higher-density configurations available up to 15 kW/cabinet, DAL3 will offer 2.25 MW of power. Located at 1950 North Stemmons Freeway, DAL3 will come on line Q1 2020 and joins the 35K SQF of the currently operational DAL1 and DAL2 facilities, bringing about 50K SQF of data center space to Dallas upon completion. Cologix's MMR is highly connected to a diverse and unique group of more than 50 networks and direct on-ramps to all major hyperscale cloud providers.

DAL3 is another example of Cologix's continuous investment in the expansion of interconnection hubs. Located in region's preeminent carrier hotel in one of the most vigorous communications markets in the United States, DAL3 at the Infomart hosts the largest number of carriers out of any single building in a 900-mile radius with more than 8,700 strands of fiber running into the facility. The combination of geographic location, available carriers, abundant fiber and MMR availability makes Cologix Dallas data centers the perfect site to colocate proximity-reliant or latency-sensitive applications.

Other key features for DAL3 include:

Best available network neutral connectivity: 53 unique networks (including to Central America) in the Cologix-controlled Meet-Me-Room. Dual fiber entrances via vaults by individual carrier to Cologix vault.

Central location: Infomart Dallas with largest number of carriers in Southwest U.S.

Cooling Technology: Hot aisle containment with chilled water in-row cooling technology with N+1 chillers control data center.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Environmental risk: Low environmental risks in seismic zone 0 and outside flood zone.

