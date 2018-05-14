Cologix Appoints Industry Veteran Lisa Guillaume As Chief Marketing Officer

For the past two decades, Lisa has been on the forefront of the communications and technology industries with a strong background in networking, colocation, cloud, and SaaS. Her core responsibilities will include brand and corporate communications, go-to-market strategy, product portfolio management, and sales & channel enablement.

"As we continue to focus on driving more growth and expansion throughout our business, there is not a more qualified leader than Lisa to lead product strategy and elevate our brand, and I am thrilled that she has joined our team," stated Grant van Rooyen, Chairman & CEO of Cologix. "Her impressive track record of building high-impact products coupled with her passion for the customer experience will play a critical role in our next step of innovation and growth."

Prior to joining Cologix, Lisa served as Chief Product Officer for Relay Network, an enterprise SaaS provider for B2C mobile communications. Lisa has also held key leadership roles in product and marketing at Digital Globe, Level 3 Communications (now Century Link), Sterling Rice Group and operated a marketing and strategy consultancy firm primarily focused on the data center and colocation provider brand transformation.

"Cologix has a uniquely compelling network and cloud connectivity story and a distinct competitive advantage in the markets we operate in," said Guillaume. "I look forward to working with our experienced team and driving product and marketing initiatives in order to continue the support and growth of our customers as well as continuing to build the robust ecosystems within our data centers."

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 25 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

