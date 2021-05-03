Cologix Completes Acquisition of Silicon Valley Data Center

Expands geographic reach and hyperscale cloud access in key North American markets with additional interconnection hub

DENVER, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the completion of its deal to buy vXchnge's 84,000 square foot data center and five-acre campus in Santa Clara, California. The facility, now renamed SV1, is located at 2050 Martin Avenue, Santa Clara in the heart of Silicon Valley.

"Accelerated growth in cloud services continues to drive customer demand for connectivity to applications, data, carriers, networks and multiple clouds at the digital edge," said Laura Ortman, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Cologix. "This acquisition expands Cologix's footprint into Silicon Valley, the world's second largest interconnection hub. We are happy to welcome our new employees and customers to Cologix. These new customers can now access our robust ecosystem of networks and carriers, public clouds, clouds service providers and partners through the Cologix Platform."

The acquisition strengthens the Cologix platform and cloud-first strategy by expanding its U.S. digital edge with an established interconnection hub to support digital transformations in the region.

Key Highlights:

Cologix now offers more than 84,000 total square feet of data center space in Silicon Valley

SV1 is sits on five acres of prime real estate in Santa Clara

Cloud gateway with access to all major cloud providers and networks via Cologix Access Marketplace for on-demand, virtual connectivity to onramps including Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform™ Interconnect, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud™ Direct Link and Oracle® Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect, as well as to many other cloud platforms

Connect to more than 15 carriers and networks at onsite Meet-Me-Room (MMR)

Expands Cologix's national footprint in U.S., fulfilling goal of total coverage of U.S. markets with cloud gateways

Offers resilient and secure environment, including cabinets and private suites

Supports high-density deployments

A Tier III concurrently maintainable facility, SV1 was built properly with environmentally-friendly products and systems. It was well maintained and will require minimal updates to bring it up to the Cologix standard

Reliable, energy efficient systems with 100% uptime guarantee and built-in redundancy

Utility provided by Silicon Valley Power with significantly lower utility rates than other regional providers

Large scale new build expansion possibility

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides carrier and cloud neutral hyperscale edge data centers and services across North America. Cologix is the interconnection hub for cloud service providers, carriers and a rich ecosystem of partners who want to deploy applications at the very edge across Canada and the U.S. With a growing portfolio of next generation facilities that meet the unique requirements for hyperscale growth with deep connectivity, Cologix offers massive scale and tailor-made data center solutions to accelerate customers' digital transformation. For on-demand connectivity for scale and control, Cologix Access Marketplace provides fast, reliable, self-service provisioning. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

