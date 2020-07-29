Cologix Launches Access Marketplace 3.0

Cologix's software-defined interconnection (SDI) solution enables simple, scalable, secure connectivity in minutes via a self-service portal to connect to cloud providers like Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform™, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud™ and Oracle® FastConnect through 25 direct cloud onramps. Customers can customize private connectivity to one or multiple clouds from an automated portal to virtually and dynamically provision circuits.

"The latest version of Cologix Access Marketplace enables automated connectivity to major cloud providers across our Platform—on-demand, in minutes," said Bill Fathers, Cologix's Chairman & CEO. "With our Marketplace API, partners can offer services to grow their businesses through our self-service portal."

Customers will immediately notice major solution upgrades. Through this release, Cologix Access Marketplace now offers a hub to find and promote services as well as an improved user experience inside Cologix's customer portal.

Key Cologix Access Marketplace 3.0 Highlights

Improved visibility to manage multiple connections, monitor performance, and control bandwidth from a single screen; scale up and down in minutes with a click of a button.

Allows partners to streamline access to multiple cloud providers for faster time to market and reduced OPEX to meet dynamic CSP requirements.

Create custom profiles and choose what information is available to the public as you promote new and existing services, free of charge.

Search for local service providers to support your business in the Access Marketplace through the customer portal.

"Beginning with highly-connected facilities, centered on our carrier hotels, Cologix has built a robust ecosystem of carriers, service providers, SaaS providers and enterprises," said Neal Elinski, General Manager, Cloud and Connectivity Platforms. "While our traditional interconnection services provide a trusted link between these organizations, physical cross-connects are no longer fast or agile enough to keep up demand for instant connectivity. Cologix Access Marketplace 3.0 offers flexible connectivity delivered like a cloud service with increased visibility and control. Our latest evolution allows service providers to advertise their solutions for free, and our enterprise customers to find and request on-demand network access to those services directly from our self-service portal."

Through the Cologix Platform, businesses deploy IT infrastructures, interconnect across North America and grow through a robust ecosystem. With 25 distinct North American cloud onramps, the Cologix Platform offers high-bandwidth, low latency connectivity for enterprises to manage workloads and reach remote employees, customers, partners and service providers at the digital edge.

Additional resources

For more information on Cologix Access Marketplace or to access to Cologix's customer portal, please contact [email protected].

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 30 prime interconnection hubs and 4 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email [email protected]. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Cologix Inc.

