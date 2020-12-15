Cologix Launches Cloud-First Digital Infrastructure in Ashburn

Breaks ground on new Cloud Campus, combining massive hyperscale edge capacity with highly-dense interconnection hub

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network and cloud neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced a major shift in its strategy to include a cloud-first offering in response to demand to accelerate cloud deployments at the network edge. Cologix's new hyperscale edge data centers enable massive deployments at scale as well as deep connectivity at the very digital edge. Cologix initiated this new strategy in Montreal and is now deploying it in Ashburn, Virginia as it breaks ground in Data Center Alley. Additional locations will follow.

Cologix's new one million square-foot, 120 MW hyperscale edge cloud campus in Ashburn brings together massive scale, interconnection, next generation infrastructure requirements, a new peering hub and the ability for hyperscalers to design their own space, representing a dramatic shift in the design and delivery of edge deployments.

"Cologix's new peering hub in the Ashburn market will be critical to meet the growing demands of edge cloud traffic," said Steve Smith, CEO of Zayo. "Coupled with Zayo's unique, low latency long-haul network footprint that includes our new route from Columbus to Ashburn, this digital infrastructure will drive the next evolution in carrier and cloud connectivity."

Cologix's hyperscale edge facilities can meet diverse clients' needs with solutions ranging from cabinets and cages, to data halls, to entire data centers or clusters of data centers dedicated to the needs of a few clients.

"We are excited about Cologix's innovative digital infrastructure model at one of North America's largest interconnection points," said DE-CIX International CEO, Ivo Ivanov. "DE-CIX is looking forward to supporting Cologix's expansion in Ashburn with access to peering and cloud onramps to major hyperscalers and their customers."

Buddy Rizer, the Executive Director of Economic Development for Loudoun County said: "We are delighted to welcome Cologix to Data Center Alley with its official groundbreaking in Loudoun County. We have seen exponential demand for connectivity to clouds and networks to support digital transformations in 2020 with all signals pointing to a continued upward trajectory in 2021 and beyond."

Located at 21673 Beaumeade Circle in the heart of the fastest growing data center market in North America, this new, innovative two-story facility will include 16 data halls upon completion. Called ASH1, the first phase will offer six data halls across approximately 350K square feet. Designed to meet Tier III standards, the facility will showcase the industry's most robust, scalable and reliable infrastructure to meet the unique requirements for hyperscalers, carriers and cloud service providers. The Ashburn Cloud Campus complements Cologix's existing hyperscale edge data centers in Montreal, Quebec, Columbus, Ohio and Vancouver, British Columbia.

"As we look at the next ten years, we know the data center annex models of the past will not deliver enough capacity along with ultra-low latency at the right price point to support cloud provider requirements and explosive demand," said Bill Fathers, Cologix's Chairman & CEO. "To accommodate massive volumes of new applications and data, we reimagined how to deploy workloads as close as possible to the edge of networks. Deploying vast clusters of servers at the very network edge rather than remote locations improves performance and lowers costs. In Ashburn, we are able to support hyperscale growth as well as deep connectivity with our interconnection hub, providing a high performance, cost-effective alternative for cloud service providers and carriers along with a rich ecosystem."

On the Cologix platform, businesses can deploy IT infrastructures, interconnect across North America and grow through a robust ecosystem. With 27 distinct North American cloud onramps, this platform offers high-bandwidth, low latency connectivity for clouds, networks and enterprises to manage workloads and reach remote employees, customers, partners and service providers at the digital edge. For simple, scalable, secure connectivity in minutes, Cologix offers a next generation software-defined interconnection (SDI) solution. Called Cologix Access Marketplace, this solution allows customers to scale cloud and network services across the platform, using an on demand, self-service portal.

