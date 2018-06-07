Cologix Names Bill Fathers Chairman And CEO

Over the past 20 years, Bill has held a variety of executive leadership positions in the global communications sector across data centers, cloud services and software. In addition, Bill has served as a Senior Operating Partner responsible for communications infrastructure investments at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm specializing in North American infrastructure and the majority equity holder in Cologix. Bill currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cologix and euNetworks.

"Cologix is a critical component of North America's digital infrastructure. Our combination of cloud & interconnection hubs, advanced switching fabric, and fiber networks positions the company to become the epicenter of new and emerging ecosystems while continuing to ride the wave of enterprise IT transformation and cloud adoption. This is an incredibly exciting time to be taking on this role and continuing to build out this industry-leading platform," said Bill.

Prior to being appointed Cologix CEO, Bill was most recently Executive Vice President of Cloud Services at VMware and previously served as President of Savvis, a public data center and cloud infrastructure provider. Bill was also a member of the Board of Directors of Telx, a leading cross-connection and colocation platform. Bill holds a Master of Arts in Engineering from Cambridge University.

"We are pleased to welcome Bill to the Cologix management team. He has a well-established track record of delivering organic and inorganic growth across numerous communications infrastructure businesses and driving value creation for stakeholders," said Brian McMullen, Cologix Director and Senior Managing Director of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners. "Bill's deep sector knowledge and operating expertise in the data center space will be absolutely critical in helping to drive the next stage of growth at Cologix."

"We would like to express our deep gratitude to Grant van Rooyen for his contribution since he founded the company. We wish him well in all of his future endeavors," stated Trent Vichie, Cologix Director and Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 25 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business-critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

