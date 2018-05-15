Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto

"The 151 Front St building is the country's largest and most important telecommunications hub and we are thrilled to be bringing the last available 10K SQF on line for our Customers," stated Sean Maskell, President, Cologix Canada. "The new customizable space is ideal for Customers needing low latency access to unparalleled Network and Cloud choice within 151 Front Street."

Cologix now operates over 75,000 gross SQF of highly networked, latency sensitive capacity in the market. The newly completed space offers 2N redundancy, 1.5MW of power and access to 160+ networks and 50+ cloud providers including direct connectivity to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud. The Company also recently announced a 20K SQF expansion 2km away at their 905 King St. data center which can be utilized as a stand-alone, diverse bypass facility to the TOR1 data center, or can be leveraged as a natural extension with the diverse fiber ring connecting the two Toronto colocation data centers.

"The expansions at 151 Front & 905 King truly provide our Customers a customizable data center environment with unsurpassed levels of security, reliability and unparalleled connectivity choice," stated Maskell.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 25 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

