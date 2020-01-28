Cologix Opens Third Interconnection Hub In Dallas

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection, ecosystem and hyperscale edge data center company, today announced that its third 13,200 SQF data center is ready-for-service in the renowned INFOMART Dallas building. DAL3 offers 2.25 MW of power, direct onramps to Amazon Web Services® Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect and on-demand, virtual cloud access through Cologix Access Marketplace.

"We are thrilled to bring our third interconnection hub online at the INFOMART Dallas building," said Bill Fathers, Chairman and CEO of Cologix. "Our DAL3 interconnection hub is in response to increasing demand for low latency access to Cologix's rich ecosystem of cloud service providers, SaaS platforms and nearly 60 domestic and international carriers."

Located in the region's preeminent carrier hotel in one of the most vigorous communications markets in the United States, DAL3 at the Infomart hosts the largest number of carriers out of any single building in a 900-mile radius with more than 8,700 strands of fiber running into the facility. The combination of geographic location, available carriers, abundant fiber and MMR availability makes Cologix Dallas data centers the perfect site to colocate proximity-reliant or latency-sensitive applications.

DAL3 key features:

High-density configurations: Designed for 3kW/cabinet with configurations available up to 15 kW/cabinet, powered by 2.25 MW.

Best available network neutral connectivity: Approximately 60 unique networks (including to Central America) in the Cologix-controlled Meet-Me-Room. Dual fiber entrances via vaults by individual carrier to Cologix vault.

Central location: Infomart Dallas with largest number of carriers in Southwest U.S.

Cooling Technology: Hot aisle containment with chilled water in-row cooling technology with N+1 chillers control data center.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Environmental risk: Low environmental risks in seismic zone 0 and outside flood zone.

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 29 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale capacity facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

