Cologix Opens Third Interconnection Hub In Downtown Toronto

DENVER, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral interconnection and Hyperscale edge data center company, today announced the opening of a new 20K square foot data center in downtown Toronto. The new data center, known as TOR3, is located on the same campus as TOR2 at 905 King Street West and offers direct connectivity to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

Cologix is expanding their footprint in Toronto to support growing business needs for seamless, robust interconnection and Cloud adoption in the heart of Canada's largest financial and business market. With deep and diverse dark fiber connectivity between TOR3 and TOR1 at 151 Front Street, Canada's largest and most important carrier hotel, TOR3 offers direct access to multiple fiber routes in and out of the metro area. TOR3 can be utilized as a stand-alone, diverse bypass facility to the TOR1 data center, or leveraged as a natural extension with the diverse fiber ring connecting the two data centers. TOR3 offers 2N redundancy, 2.08MW of power, N+1 cooling and access to 160+ networks and 50+ cloud providers.

"Our TOR3 data center is in direct response to the continued demand we see for high availability, highly connected, neutral retail and wholesale colocation that offers robust access to Hyperscale cloud providers including the recent deployment of Oracle's FastConnect on-ramp in our TOR1 data center," said Bill Fathers Chairman and CEO of Cologix. "Across the globe, enterprises continue to move workloads to the Cloud and consumers expect on-demand, live and streaming content and video with low latency to the IoT. As a result, the need for edge data, increased bandwidth, robust interconnection and colocation storage will only accelerate more rapidly, especially for Over the Top (OTT) companies like Netflix, Facebook and Amazon. Spurred by this growth, we plan to make more investments in Canada."

Available Capacity in Toronto

"Canada is home to some of Cologix's fastest growing markets and TOR3 is an important step for us to continue to support current customer demand while supporting enterprise digital transformation strategies in the nation's largest city," said Sean Maskell, President Cologix Canada. "We are delighted to open our new, state-of-the-art, Tier III data center with customizable space and unsurpassed levels of security and reliability."

Other key features for TOR3 include:

Best available network neutral connectivity: Meet-Me-Room (MMR) within Cologix facility with direct access to 10+ unique network provider PoPs on-site with diverse low-latency paths to 151 Front Street West. Home to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TORIX).

Central location: Downtown in Canada's largest city, which is the country's business and financial hub. TOR3 is an enterprise grade annex to Canada's most significant carrier hotel.

Top certifications and security: SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Low environmental risks: Seismic Zone 0 and outside of the floodplain.

For more information or to request a tour, please contact sales@cologix.com

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable Hyperscale edge data center solutions from 28 prime interconnection hubs and 5 Hyperscale Capacity facilities across 9 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

