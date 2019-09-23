Cologix Secures USD$500 Million of Additional Growth Capital Investment from Abu Dhabi's Mubadala

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cologix, a network-neutral, interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today that Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu Dhabi-based global investment firm, has signed an agreement to invest up to USD$500 million in Cologix, subject to various regulatory approvals.

Cologix is a leading provider of connected ecosystems that enable customers to power their digital transformations. The transaction will provide significant primary capital investment for Cologix to continue to meet demand for hyperscale edge, super-efficient, low cost data centers that provide access to latency consistent, robust interconnection hubs throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Mubadala's investment is in partnership with Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, which will remain the majority shareholder in Cologix. The partnership will see the two investment companies collaborate to support Cologix's ambitious growth strategy.

Khaled Al Qubaisi, CEO of Mubadala Aerospace, Renewables and ICT, commented: "As a global investor, we continue to look closely at opportunities in sectors such as ICT which are rapidly transforming the world. Our philosophy remains founded on investing in innovative businesses with long-term growth potential and market leadership positions. As Abu Dhabi evolves into a global technology and ICT hub, we will continue to invest in partnerships which will unlock immense benefits for all our stakeholders."

Mounir Barakat, Executive Director of Mubadala ICT, added: "This investment marks an important milestone for Mubadala's ICT business. Cologix is a high-quality company with robust fundamentals in an industry that is growing rapidly and positively impacting the lives of millions of people every day."

"In Cologix, we are investing in a company that has a clear strategy to build upon its existing market leading position, and one that is led by an excellent management team with which to implement that strategy."

Cologix is a recognized industry leader with a strong portfolio of clients that underpin its ability to scale growth exponentially. In addition, with the continued deployment of cloud services, the data center industry is experiencing continued growth that Cologix is well placed to capitalize on.

Brian McMullen, Senior Managing Director, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, commented: "As a global strategic investor with deep expertise in the data center market, Mubadala will add real value to the business. We're pleased to have entered into this partnership which will see significant growth capital injected into the company and enable Cologix to reach new milestones in its growth trajectory."

"Cologix has built a leadership position in the hyperscale edge, cloud on-ramp, colocation and interconnection sector of this fast-growing industry across North America," stated Bill Fathers, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We have ambitious plans for the future and, by partnering with Mubadala, we have additional growth capital that will enable us to get to the next level, build on an existing foundation of great clients, innovative technology and strong leadership."

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 28 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. The facilities enable the efficient interconnection and operation of 450+ networks, six internet exchanges and 200+ cloud providers including Amazon Web Services®, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud, Microsoft® Azure and IBM Cloud. Cologix also provides colocation and connectivity services for large, Fortune 500 enterprise customers.

Mubadala's ICT portfolio includes investments in Hyperoptic, the UK's largest gigabit broadband provider, Khazna Data Centers, Injazat Data Systems, Du – the UAE's second largest telecoms operator, and Yahsat, a satellite communications company.

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company actively manages a worldwide portfolio supporting the vision of a globally integrated and diversified economy, through sustainable returns to its shareholder, the Government of Abu Dhabi. In March 2018, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC) joined the Group.

Mubadala's AED 841 billion (US $229 billion) portfolio spans five continents with interests in aerospace, ICT, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemicals, utilities, healthcare, real estate, pharmaceuticals and medical technology, agribusiness and a global portfolio of financial holdings. Mubadala now has offices in Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong, Moscow, New York and San Francisco.

Mubadala is a trusted partner, an engaged shareholder and a responsible global company that is committed to ethics and world-class standards.

For more information about Mubadala, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners (www.stonepeakpartners.com) is an infrastructure-focused private equity firm with over $16 billion of assets under management and with offices in New York, Houston and Austin. Stonepeak invests in long-lived, hard-asset businesses and projects that provide essential services to customers, and seeks to actively partner with high-quality management teams, facilitate operational improvements, and provide capital for growth initiatives.

About Cologix

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable hyperscale edge data center solutions from 28 prime interconnection hubs and 5 hyperscale facilities across 10 strategic North American markets. Over 1,600 leading network, MSPs, cloud, media, content, financial and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Ashburn, Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

