Cologix Upgrades Neutral Cloud Connect Platform

Cologix Cloud Connect provides technology choice between public, private and hybrid cloud models as well as vendor choice within each model resulting in an extension of the reach and benefits offered by each Cloud Service Provider. Cologix offers more connectivity choices for protected access to public cloud services like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud than any competitor across its platform. Additionally Cologix customers can connect to more than 250 cloud services providers, operating nodes within Cologix data centers, to augment their own internal IT environment.

"We continue to see high demand from Enterprises needing extended reach," stated Val Milshtein, Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President, Network Services, Cologix. "We provide the most robust ecosystem of Cloud and Network providers in the markets we serve and as a result enable extended reach, reduced latency, lower costs and the freedom of choice for future growth as technologies and the market mature."

The key benefits of Cologix's Cloud Connect solution include:

Ease of Connectivity: Connecting to the robust Cologix Cloud Ecosystem requires a simple cross connect within any of our data centers.

Reach: Cologix operates 25 neutral data centers across our 9 North American markets including: Columbus , Dallas , Jacksonville , Lakeland , Minneapolis , Montreal , Northern New Jersey , Toronto and Vancouver .

Choice: More than 250 cloud service providers have already deployed nodes within Cologix's Meet-Me-Rooms to make their services available to a new set of customers in our unique markets.

Access to Hyperscalers: Cologix enables connectivity to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud from any of our data centers.

Performance & Reduced Total Cost of Ownership: Connecting directly through Cologix Cloud Connect results in reduced long haul transport costs, lower latency, higher performance and closer access to end users.

For more information on Cologix Cloud Connect, contact sales@cologix.com

About Cologix Inc.

Cologix provides reliable, secure, scalable data center and interconnection solutions from 25 prime interconnection locations across 9 strategic North American edge markets. Over 1,600 leading network, managed services, cloud, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers trust Cologix to support their business critical infrastructure and connect them to customers, vendors and partners. Our dedicated, experienced local teams and scalable solutions enable us to provide industry-leading customer service and the ability to successfully support customers at the Internet's new edge. For a tour of one of our data centers in Columbus, Dallas, Jacksonville, Lakeland, Minneapolis, Montreal, New Jersey, Toronto or Vancouver visit www.cologix.com or email sales@cologix.com. Follow Cologix on LinkedIn and Twitter.

