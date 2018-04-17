Cologix's JAX2 Data Center In Florida Selected By GATE Petroleum

Cologix operates the two leading network neutral Northern Florida data centers in Jacksonville. JAX1 is home to Northeast Florida's largest concentration of Internet and telecommunications companies and JAX2 houses the leading enterprise-grade data center and disaster recovery facility in Jacksonville. JAX2 was purpose built to support Jacksonville's largest brand names that have decided to outsource data center operations. The 120K SQF site is highly secure, designed to withstand major storms, hyper scalable with 8MW of power and is supported by the most resilient power and cooling infrastructure in the region.

Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, the company's retail operations today include convenience stores in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Its hospitality division owns and operates four properties in Northeast Florida, including two oceanfront resorts. GATE Precast owns and operates eight concrete plants that specialize in structural and architectural precast concrete products.

"As one of the most recognized brands in Florida, we are honored that GATE Petroleum has selected Cologix's JAX2 data center to house their business critical infrastructure," said Brian Cox, Chief Operating Officer, Cologix. "We appreciate the level of trust it takes to outsource business solutions and we look forward to providing GATE with a high-performance data center solution to support their continued success and growth."

