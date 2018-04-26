Cologuard® revenue and completed tests increased 87 percent to $90.3 million and 186,000

"The Exact Sciences team delivered strong growth to start the year by remaining relentlessly focused on our core priorities. By increasing awareness and adoption of Cologuard, we are making strides toward our mission of playing a role in the eradication of colon cancer," said Kevin Conroy, chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences. "The success of Cologuard also positions us to develop tests that facilitate the early, accurate detection of other forms of cancer."

First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

For the three-month period ended Mar. 31, 2018, as compared to the same period of 2017 (where applicable):

Revenue was $90.3 million , an increase of 87 percent, and test volume was 186,000, an increase of 87 percent

, an increase of 87 percent, and test volume was 186,000, an increase of 87 percent Average recognized revenue per test was unchanged at $485 ; note that the prior period included approximately $4.3 million , or $43 per test, related to the one-time impact of certain payers meeting the company's revenue recognition criteria for accrual-basis revenue accounting

; note that the prior period included approximately , or per test, related to the one-time impact of certain payers meeting the company's revenue recognition criteria for accrual-basis revenue accounting Average cost per test was $123 , an improvement of 28 percent

, an improvement of 28 percent Gross margin was 75 percent, an increase of 970 basis points

Operating expenses were $103.9 million , an increase of 55 percent

, an increase of 55 percent Net loss was $39.4 million or $0.33 per share, compared to $34.9 million or $0.32 per share

or per share, compared to or per share Non-cash interest expense related to convertible debt was $5.1 million , or $0.04 per share

, or per share Cash utilization was $53.7 million , compared to $36.4 million

, compared to Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.0 billion at the end of the quarter

at the end of the quarter Nearly 9,000 healthcare providers ordered their first Cologuard test during the first quarter, and 110,000 (rounded) have ordered since the test was launched

2018 Outlook

The company continues to anticipate revenue of $420 - $430 million and completed Cologuard test volume of 900,000-920,000 tests during 2018

- and completed Cologuard test volume of 900,000-920,000 tests during 2018 For the second quarter, the company anticipates completing 220,000-230,000 Cologuard tests

The company's guidance for revenue and completed tests are forward-looking statements. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated targets. There can be no assurance the company will meet these financial projections. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section of this press release.

About Cologuard

Cologuard was approved by the FDA in August 2014 and results from Exact Sciences' prospective 90-site, point-in-time, 10,000-patient pivotal trial were published in the New England Journal of Medicine in March 2014. Cologuard is included in the American Cancer Society's (2014) colorectal cancer screening guidelines and the recommendations of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (2016) and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (2016). Cologuard is indicated to screen adults of either sex, 50 years or older, who are at average risk for colorectal cancer. Cologuard is not for everyone and is not a replacement for diagnostic colonoscopy or surveillance colonoscopy in high-risk individuals. False positives and false negatives do occur. Any positive test result should be followed by a diagnostic colonoscopy. Following a negative result, patients should continue participating in a screening program at an interval and with a method appropriate for the individual patient. Cologuard performance when used for repeat testing has not been evaluated or established. For more information about Cologuard, visit www.cologuardtest.com. Rx Only.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

Exact Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of the deadliest forms of cancer. The company has exclusive intellectual property protecting its non-invasive, molecular screening technology for the detection of colorectal cancer. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.exactsciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on Twitter @ExactSciences or find Exact Sciences on Facebook.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, anticipated results of our sales and marketing efforts, expectations concerning payer reimbursement and the anticipated results of our product development efforts. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by patients and healthcare providers; our ability to meet demand for our products and services; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover Cologuard and adequately reimburse us for our performance of the Cologuard test; the amount and nature of competition from other cancer screening and diagnostic products and services; the effects of the adoption, modification or repeal of any healthcare reform law, rule, order, interpretation or policy; the effects of changes in pricing, coverage and reimbursement for our products and services, including without limitation as a result of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014; recommendations, guidelines and quality metrics issued by various organizations such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the American Cancer Society, and the National Committee for Quality Assurance regarding cancer screening or our products and services; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)













March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 148,695

$ 77,491 Marketable securities

893,474

347,224 Accounts receivable, net

34,575

26,419 Inventory, net

32,380

26,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

12,867

10,055 Property and equipment, net

103,448

79,986 Other long-term assets

31,477

31,358 Total assets

$ 1,256,916

$ 598,560









Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Total current liabilities

$ 73,330

$ 68,124 Convertible notes, net

486,688

- Long term debt

4,237

4,269 Long term other liabilities

5,643

5,749 Total stockholders' equity

687,018

520,418 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,256,916

$ 598,560

EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION Selected Unaudited Financial Information Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended



March 31,



2018

2017









Laboratory service revenue

$ 90,296

$ 48,363









Cost of sales

22,914

16,981 Gross margin

67,382

31,382









Operating expenses:







Research and development

14,935

8,002 General and administrative

35,567

20,070 Sales and marketing

53,408

38,801 Total operating expenses

103,910

66,873 Loss from operations

(36,528)

(35,491)









Other income (expense)







Investment income

3,673

595 Interest expense

(6,510)

(50) Total other income

(2,837)

545









Net loss before tax

(39,365)

(34,946)









Income tax expense

(59)

-









Net loss

$ (39,424)

$ (34,946)









Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.33)

$ (0.32)









Weighted average common shares







outstanding - basic and diluted

121,016

110,582





















