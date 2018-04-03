ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks

The added capacity afforded by the new facility will make Industry City one of New York City's densest and most viable network meet me points. Business will have access to internet speeds up to 100Gbps and a range of interconnection offerings, including colocation, hosting, data transport, dark fiber, cloud services, peering, and data storage.

"The density and variety of networks and services available to the tenants of the Industry City campus within the meet me room at ColoGuard is unparalleled -- our presence acts as a lynchpin for the entire Brooklyn waterfront from Williamsburg to Sunset Park," said John Danko, Director of Business Development at ColoGuard. "Industry City and ColoGuard are committed to providing the highest level of service, and look forward to working with new and existing tenants."

Industry City is a 6 million-square-foot mixed-use complex comprised of 16 buildings spanning 35 acres situated on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The property's ownership – led by Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Co. – is transforming the complex, while cultivating a diverse tenant mix that fuses today's burgeoning innovation economy with traditional manufacturing and artisanal craft. This work is paving the way toward a vibrant and diverse community of forward-thinking companies that support good-paying jobs for workers across skill and experience levels. www.industrycity.com

As Brooklyn's only Data Center and Carrier Hotel for network and enterprise customers, ColoGuard operates over 50,000 square feet of colocation space at Industry City in Brooklyn, NY and 111 Town Square Place in Jersey City, NJ. Founded in 2003, ColoGuard supports space and power from 1RU to custom cage space, including dedicated & fully managed servers, catering to a range of business including Carriers, Service Providers, ISPs, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Government, Financial, Cloud and Peering. www.colocationguard.com

