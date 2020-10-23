Colombia, a World-class healthcare destination

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia offers access to world-class healthcare with an outstanding quality of services and top of the line doctors and skilled medical personnel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) ranks Colombia #22 out of 191 countries and rates the country's healthcare system as the best in Latin America. This recognition is due in great length to the important contributions Colombia has made to health at a global level and its tradition of innovation. Colombia has professionals with experience in performing highly complex surgical procedures and their personal treatment, warmth and kindness makes a significant difference to the patient when choosing a destination to receive medical treatment.

"Colombia is once more receiving international travelers and we are making sure that this happens in a responsible manner and complying with all biosecurity protocols. In this sense, we seek to continue providing world class health care services to international patients," said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia.

Currently, the country is committed to a safe reactivation of business and tourism travel. The Colombian Government has created a Tourism Biosecurity Certification, with the support of both, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Colombia is officially the first country in Latin America with this type of certification.

The health sector in Colombia has great strengths that position it as a benchmark in the Western hemisphere. It has 24 of the best hospitals in Latin America, 5 clinics accredited by the Joint Commission International (JCI), specialized in oncology, cardiology and orthopedics: Centro Médico Imbanaco, located in Cali; Fundación Cardioinfantil, in Bogotá; Hospital Pablo Tobón Uribe, in Medellín; Hospital Universitario Fundación Santa Fé de Bogotá; and FCV institutions - Hospital Internacional de Colombia and Instituto Cardiovascular in Bucaramanga.

Colombian exports of health services have had an average annual growth of 20% and according to ProColombia, in the last 5 years the number of international patients has grown on average 22%.

SOURCE ProColombia