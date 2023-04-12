Colombia Data Center Market Investment and Opportunities Analysis Report 2023-2028 Featuring Leading Players and New Entrants Such as Ascenty, DHAmericas, & Scala Data Centers

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Colombia data center market size will reach USD 705 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.17% from 2022 to 2028.

This report analyses the Colombia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The country has the fourth-largest economy among all Latin American countries. The economic freedom score of Colombia stands at 65.1, higher than the world's average, attracting data center investments into the country.

Organizations across sectors such as BFSI and IT are migrating their on-premises workloads to the cloud to enjoy the associated benefits of a cloud landscape, such as reduced costs and increased flexibility. Huawei has planned to expand into the Latin American market with its first Point-of-Presence (PoP) in Colombia, offering cloud services.

Colombia offers excellent connectivity due to the presence of Atlantic and Pacific submarine cables. The country has around ten submarine cables, such as AMX-1, ARCOS, CFX-1, Colombia Festoon, and GlobeNet, among others which are in operation; two upcoming submarine cables are in the pipeline.

Further, steps are being taken for the decarbonization of the energy transmission system of the country as the government is working on transitioning from the usage of fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. In December 2022, Elecnor inaugurated one of the largest wind farms in Colombia, consisting of 10 wind turbines with an investment of over USD 18.9 million.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The ongoing digital transformation and adoption of technologies such as big data, IoT, AI & ML by organizations in the country are driving huge investments from local and global colocation operators in the Colombia data center market.

The capital Bogota hosts the maximum number of data centers in the country. The city has around 80% of Colombia's total existing data center capacity. The capital provides high-bandwidth capacity while great connectivity to the countries such as the U.S., making it a prominent location for data center investments.

The country has a presence of colocation providers of both local and global scales, such as ODATA, HostDime, GlobeNet, and Equinix, among others. In 2022, Colombia witnessed the entry of many new operators, including DHAmericas, Scala Data Centers, and Ascenty.

There is significant scope for 5G in Colombia. The increasing deployment of fiber optics is a prominent driver for implementing 5G services in the country. Currently, 5G is in the testing phase in the country, which will eventually drive edge data center deployments.

The regional operators are procuring renewable energy for their operations. For instance, Scala Data Centers signed a PPA with Enel Americas for delivering 1.6 GW of renewable power in its data centers across Colombia, Chile, & Peru.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Colombia data center market include Equinix, GlobeNet, HostDime, IPXON Networks, and ODATA.

The market has witnessed investments from new entrants such as Ascenty, DHAmericas, and Scala Data Centers.

The construction contractors in the country have both global and local presence, supplying major operators in the market. For instance, AECOM, Fluor Corporation, ZFB Group, and Quark, among others.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Colombia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Colombia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Colombia data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Colombia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 19

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

Coverage: 04+ Locations

Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Colombia

Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2022-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Colombia's market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

REPORT COVERAGE:

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

Fluor Corporation

ZFB Group

Quark

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Armstrong Ceiling Solutions

Assa Abloy

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Daikin Applied

Eaton

Flex

Generac Power Systems

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Stulz

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

GlobeNet

HostDime

IPXON Networks

ODATA

New Entrants

Ascenty

DHAmericas

Scala Data Centers

