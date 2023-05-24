Colombia Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Detailed Analysis of 19 Existing Data Centers and 9 Upcoming Data Centers Featuring Key Investors/Operators

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers Colombia's data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide information on the colocation data centers

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

  • The growing adoption of cloud-based services is helping the growth of retail and wholesale colocation services in the market. The market is witnessing increased demand for colocation spaces across existing and upcoming data centers.
  • The major demand driver for colocation services in Colombia is the increased adoption of cloud services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several organizations started working on the cloud platform. followed by 5G deployment and AI adoption.
  • In terms of geography, Bogota accounts for more than 90% of the existing installed IT Load capacity in the market.
  • In the Colombia Data Center Market, the top 2 operators, Odata and Grupo ZFB represent more than 50% of the existing rack capacity in the market.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

  • Detailed Analysis of 19 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Barranquilla, Bogota, Cali and Medellin.
  • Existing white-floor space (square feet)
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2022)
  • Future capacity additions (2023-2025)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
  • Quarter Rack (1/4)
  • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
  • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (19 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (DC L38 I or Titanium Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

  • Odata
  • Hostdime
  • Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
  • Claro
  • Equinix
  • Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)
  • Tigo
  • Grupo Gtd
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Edgeuno
  • IPXON
  • GlobeNet Telecom
  • DHAmericas
  • Scala Data Centers
  • Ascenty
  • GlobeNet

