Colombia Electric Farm Tractors Market Report 2023: Growing Emphasis on Precision Farming Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Electric Farm Tractors Market- Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Colombia has been promoting the use of electric vehicles in recent years, and the agriculture sector is no exception. According to a 2019 Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) report, Colombia has great potential for the adoption of electric vehicles, including electric farm tractors, due to its abundant renewable energy resources. However, the adoption of electric farm tractors in Colombia is still in its early stages.

A combination of economic, environmental, and technological factors is driving the adoption of electric farm tractors in Colombia. Electric tractors produce zero emissions, which helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. This is a driving factor for farmers who want to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to environmental sustainability.

As more charging stations are installed across the country, it is becoming easier for farmers to recharge their electric tractors, making them a more practical option for daily use. The Colombian Government has implemented policies and incentives to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, including tractors, thereby driving the electric tractor market in Colombia.



A report by the Colombian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2020 stated that only a few electric farm tractors were available in the market, and their high upfront cost was a major barrier to their adoption. The range of electric tractors is limited, which is a problem, especially for large-scale farmers who need to cover large distances. There is a lack of awareness about the benefits of electric tractors, and many farmers are resistant to changing their existing practices.

Competitive Landscape

Despite the challenges, some companies have already started to offer electric farm tractors in Colombia. Electric farm tractors are a relatively new technology in Colombia, so customers have concerns about their reliability and efficiency.

To overcome these concerns, suppliers are focusing on developing durable and efficient tractors that can withstand the tough conditions of farm work. In addition, suppliers are offering financing options, such as leasing or installment plans, to make their products more affordable and accessible to a broader range of customers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Summary



3. Industry Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing emphasis on precision farming

3.1.2 Government sponsored incentives and subsidies to promote electric tractors

3.1.3 Dwindling agriculture laborers

3.1.4 Increased Hobby farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Insufficient charging infrastructure

3.2.2 High Cost of equipment & battery production

3.3 Opportunities

3.3.1 Low Operating Costs

3.3.2 Rising Fuel Prices

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of Buyers

3.4.3 Degree of Competition

3.4.4 Threat of Substitution

3.4.5 Threat of new entrants

3.5 Future Trends in the Industry

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Innovations



4. Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Market Share, By Types

4.1.1 Utility Tractors

4.1.2 Row crop Tractors

4.1.3 Garden Tractor

4.1.4 Orchard Tractor

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Market Share, By Horse Power

4.2.1 Below 40 HP

4.2.2 Above 40 HP

4.3 Market Share, By Battery Type

4.3.1 Lead-Acid

4.3.2 Lithium-Ion

4.3.3 Others



5. Competitive Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis

5.2 Growth Strategies of leading players

5.3 Investment and Development Prospects

5.3.1 Investment in past five years

5.3.2 Investment Opportunities



6. Company Profiles

6.1 AGCO Corp.

6.2 CNH Industrial N.V

6.3 Deere and Company

6.4 Escorts Limited

6.5 Kubota Corporation

6.6 Monarch Tractor

6.7 Solectrac

6.8 International Tractors Limited (Sonalika)

6.9 Cellestial E-Mobility

6.10 Ztractor

