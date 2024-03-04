Colombia Invites American Buyers to Explore Opportunities at the 100th Business Matchmaking Forum in Cartagena

MIAMI, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country, part of the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, announces the 100th edition of its largest exports event, the Business Matchmaking Forum, which will take place in Colombia, at Cartagena's Convention Center from April 22nd to 26th.

Cartagena, Photo credit ProColombia.

As Colombia's foremost international trade promotion activity, the Forum provides a platform for Colombian companies from diverse sectors to engage in one-on-one meetings with international buyers. This edition will host 2,000 exporters from all over Colombia, representing key sectors such as agri-business, textile and apparel, industries 4.0, and manufacturing. Additionally, there will be 1,000 buyers from 60 countries in attendance, the United States being the main commercial ally for the event and the country.

"Colombia, known as the Country of Beauty, boasts a rich variety of offerings beyond its globally recognized flowers, coffee, and avocados. The nation is a hub of innovation and industrial strength, offering strategic advantages for American buyers seeking diverse sourcing opportunities", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia.

Colombia's strategic position, being the only South American country with access to trade routes in both the Pacific and the Caribbean front, is accentuated by its nearshoring capabilities and low minimum production costs, making it an attractive trade destination. The country's economy displays dynamism across sectors such as metalworking, manufacturing, textiles, and apparel, presenting sourcing opportunities for international partners.

Moreover, Colombia's thriving tech sector further amplifies its appeal, positioning the country as a prime collaborator for U.S. tech companies.

These are some of the reasons why American buyers attending conferences in Colombia have praised the nation for its quality products, diversity, creativity, sustainability, and excellent service, indicating the potential for fruitful and mutually beneficial business relationships.

The first Business Matchmaking Forum by ProColombia took place in 1997 in Cartagena, with the participation of 200 international buyers and 400 Colombian exporters. This edition aims to showcase to the world the evolution of the regions and the business ecosystem of Colombia.

Beyond the Forum, Colombia invites you to explore its beauty. From diverse wildlife and stunning scenery to delicious food, Colombia has it all. With excellent flight connections, traveling there is easy for both business and leisure.

Spots are limited and registrations are open until March 9th. Discover all the opportunities that Colombia has to offer: https://mcr.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorrueda100/index.php?tu=comp&ci=4

SOURCE ProColombia