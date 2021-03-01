Colombia invites US buyers to participate in the 85th Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum

BOGOTA, Colombia, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 1,500 companies from Colombia will offer agri-foods, construction materials, auto parts, fashion, cosmetics, video game production, mobile applications, and other goods and services at the business matchmaking forum organized by ProColombia. The deadline for registration is March 5th.

The 85th Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum, one of Latin America's most important business event of the year, opened its doors to more than 750 buyers seeking new, quality products at competitive prices with tariff advantages. The event will take place from April 12 to the 23.



"The United States is Colombia's most relevant business partner and we want to continue strengthening our trade relationship. At the forum, buyers will discover what we have to offer as a reliable supplier with a wide variety of high quality, great design and innovative products in sectors such as agri-food, chemicals, manufacturing, fashion, and industry 4.0., where we stand out for our flexibility in production volumes and sustainable practices," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The virtual event will include Industry 4.0 companies that provide software development and IT services, animation, video games, BPO, advertising and digital marketing, and health services; participants in agri-foods will offer flowers, aquaculture and fisheries, coffee derivatives, fruit, beef, and pork; in manufacturing, furniture and wood, auto parts, and construction materials will be presented; for the chemical sector, there will be cosmetics, plastics and rubber, pharmaceuticals, containers and packaging, chemicals, and hospital supplies; and for the fashion industry, textiles and materials, clothing, leather goods, footwear, and jewelry and costume jewelry will be available.



Colombia's non-mining goods and services have positioned themselves in different foreign markets because of their origin: origin that prevails with the country's fashion, transcending borders with its designs based on ancestral techniques, which result in unique garments and accessories; origin that creates knowledge-based services such as software for different sectors of the economy; origin with delightful agricultural food products grown on Colombian soil; origin that transforms value-added manufacturing that captivates international buyers; and origin that provides wellbeing with everything related to chemicals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and others.



If you are interested in participating as a buyer join the 85th Virtual Macro Business Matchmaking Forum by registering here: https://mcr.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorrueda85/

