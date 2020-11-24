Colombia Launches The Strategy "VISIT HOME, YOUR BEST DESTINATION"

This campaign is part of a larger strategy to reactivate international tourism, which has four main objectives: to restore air, sea, and land connectivity; to provide tools to businesspeople; to promote and strengthen partnerships and synergies; and to carry out promotional activities in accordance with the reactivation phases.

This strategy is expected to encourage Colombians living abroad, including second and third generations, to travel within Colombia—and to invite their foreign friends, fellow students, and colleagues to visit the country as well.

The objective is for travelers to engage in several unique experiences in Colombia. These include exploring the country's wildest side in the Serranía de Chiribiquete National Park, visiting one of Colombia's four deserts, such as the Tatacoa Desert, enjoying rejuvenating urban landscapes in big cities such as Medellín, Cali, and Bogotá, and perhaps discovering earthly paradises like Minca, near Santa Marta.

"In our efforts to advance Colombia's economic recovery, we must work hand in hand with Colombians living abroad, since they are the first group traveling to Colombia to reunite with their loved ones. Additionally, as the best ambassadors that Colombia can have abroad, we hope that this group will spread the word and invite others to enjoy everything that Colombia has to offer as a destination," stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The first step will be a social media campaign that invites Colombians living abroad to travel in Colombia with the message: "VISIT HOME, YOUR BEST DESTINATION" using the #ColombiaTuMejorDestino hashtag.

SOURCE ProColombia