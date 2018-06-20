Colombia Quickly Becoming a Global Leader in Medical Marijuana

With the global community quickly embracing the medical attributes of medical marijuana, most notably in Latin America, coupled with millions of patients worldwide, marijuana companies are quickly gaining international exposure to realize higher valuations. Several legitimate players include Khiron Life Sciences Corporation (OTC:KHRNF) (TSX-V:KHRN), Aphria Inc. (OTC: APHQF) (TSX: APH), MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF) (OTC: MEDFF), Aurora Cannabis (OTC: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA).

Whether it be Colombian-based Khiron Life Sciences Corporation, which produces cannabis on its 2,000,000 sq. ft. facility near Bogota, Colombia, or Canopy Growth's growth in the U.S., Canada, South America, and Europe related companies are widening global footprints for growth, offering investors a good deal of promise.

Colombia Medical Marijuana Poised for Global Domination

Colombia, for example, could become one of the largest global export leaders in medical marijuana since legislation in the region passed in 2017, establishing a framework for commercial medical cannabis cultivation. In fact, Colombia could supply 44% of the global demand for medical cannabis this year, as noted by Andres Lopez, the director of Colombia's National Drug Fund, as quoted by Medical Marijuana Inc.

Helping to foster further growth, Colombia recently approved a law to promote the use of cannabis-based medication. In fact, according to Marijuana Business Daily, "With a potential count more than double Canada's, Colombia's medical marijuana market is quickly gaining recognition as a legitimate force in the global cannabis industry."

That, coupled with demand in Colombia should fuel even more growth, as more than 2.2 million people suffer with chronic pain. Another 475,000 suffer with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). More than 520,000 deal with insomnia.

Companies such as Wheaton Income Corporation could benefit from this after announcing a deal with Colombian federally licensed Inverell, S.A., which gives Wheaton a strong foothold in the international market.

However, it's not just demand that's attracting capital to the region.

Recent new listings on major stock exchanges are doing that, too. In fact, Khiron Life Sciences just became the first Colombian medical cannabis company on the TSX Venture Exchange.

"It means capital markets are accepting Colombia as a valid market for medical cannabis. It's a validation that's important for the whole of Colombia," Alvaro Torres, Khiron Life Sciences CEO and co-founder, told Marijuana Business Daily.

In addition, lower cannabis production costs, as compared to Canada and ideal year-round climate for cannabis-growth has created plenty of competitive advantages for related companies.

The coming year will be a "period of consolidation" for Colombian cannabis companies, says Rodrigo Gomez, president of the Cannabis Industry Association, as quoted by Ozy.com. "Growers and refiners, he adds, will begin testing products and honing in on a marketable portfolio. Investment is coming to Colombia because of the quality of the terrain."

"Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe present incredible opportunities for those with proven track records when you consider the combined number of licenses granted to date for a population count of well over 1.5 billion outside of Canada and the US is fewer than the number granted to the Canadian market with 36 million people," said Aphria President, Vic Neufeld.

Khiron Life Sciences Corporation now a leading Medical Marijuana Company

Khiron is one of the first fully-licensed medical cannabis companies in the country, owner of cultivation and production licenses for both low- and high-THC which were awarded by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, and Ministry of Justice, notes Pot Network. "Statistically, the company is impressive. Khiron was the first to market in Colombia's emerging cannabis industry, a sector which boasts a possible six million medical cannabis patients. According to report, their Phase I facility has a production rate of 8.4 tonnes per year, and their management team comes from both the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries."

In addition to being listed on the TSX Venture, the company was recently registered by the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) as an agronomical unit, a mandatory requirement for commercializing medical cannabis products in Colombia for distribution.

"This authorization positions Khiron to be the first medical cannabis company to bring products to market in Colombia. Our facility and mother plants are ready to be utilized to commence commercial cultivation and production. We are focused on expediting our timing to market, while ensuring the highest standards of product quality and consistency. Khiron, as the market leader in regulatory knowledge, has again demonstrated our understanding of how to work with the various government entities in the contexts of the regulations for medical cannabis in Colombia," stated Alvaro Torres, CEO, of Khiron.

Potential Comparables in the markets today include:

Aphria Inc. (OTCQB: APHQF) (TSX: APH) - Aphria is one of Canada's lowest-cost medical cannabis producers. The company sells its products through both retail and wholesale channels. It's also engaged in the research and development and commercial production of cannabis oil.

MedReleaf Corp. (TSX: LEAF) (OTCPK: MEDFF) - MedReleaf is a R&D driven company dedicated to innovation, operational excellence, and the production of top-quality cannabis. Last month, the company entered a takeover agreement with Aurora Cannabis Inc. valuing MedReleaf at $3.2 billion. Recently, MedReleaf and BioPharma Services Inc. entered into an exclusive agreement to conduct clinical research on cannabis and cannabis-derived products.

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX: ACBFF) (TSX: ACB) - Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical marijuana products in Canada. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil. It also operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler and narcotics dealer of medical marijuana in Germany and the European Union; and produces and sells proprietary systems for the indoor cultivation of cannabis, organic microgreens, vegetables, and herbs. In addition, the company provides counseling and outreach service to help patients learn about how to safely and effectively use medical cannabis; select a strain from the available in Canada; and register with their choice of licensed producer.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) - Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

For a more in-depth look at Khiron Life Sciences Corporation (OTC:KHRNF) (TSX-V:KHRN), please read the full report on MarijuanaStox.com.

