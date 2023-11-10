Colombia Takes the Spotlight at PLMA: A Hub for Private Label Excellence

News provided by

ProColombia

10 Nov, 2023, 18:35 ET

Represented by a select group of 7 food and 5 non-food companies, the South American country is poised to steal the show at the upcoming PLMA event in Chicago, showcasing its thriving private label industry.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia's strong presence at PLMA underscores Colombia's commitment to becoming a premier private label manufacturer, aligning with its vision to be recognized as a world's pantry, as highlighted by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The Colombian companies participating in PLMA bring a dedication to sustainability and food safety, presenting exciting opportunities for US brands.



Beyond the food sector, Colombia excels in cleaning, skincare, personal care, paper packaging, and oral care, leveraging premium raw materials and natural ingredients to craft innovative, sustainable products. Colombia's strategic geographic location ensures efficient logistics and prompt deliveries, enhancing its appeal as a collaborative partner.

Standout food companies gearing up for PLMA include Pulpafruit S.A.S, specializing in baby foods, fruit snacks, juices, nectars, fruit pulps, purees, and jams; Postobón offering a comprehensive portfolio of carbonated flavor water, ready to drink teas, and 100% Arabica Colombian coffee; and Pasta El Dorado, a gluten-free pasta manufacturer with vegan, kosher, HACCP, and Non-GMO certifications. Also noteworthy are 3 Castillos, a 160-year-old corn-flour and cornmeal manufacturer, and Productos Vicky, with over 50 years in the snack food industry. Nutrium, offering a diverse portfolio of pulp fruit, sauces, condiments, and snacks; and Mountain Food, complete the roster with offerings in health-conscious chocolate products. 

In the non-food sector, Colombia presents a formidable lineup of five companies ready to make a significant impact. Berhlan, with over two decades of expertise in household care products; Laboratorios LPS, a leader in cleaning and cosmetic products; Unibol, committed to sustainability through paper products from 100% recycled natural cellulose fiber; Macrolab, renowned for excellence in oral care products; and Olfabrand, offering fragrances, skincare products, and aromatherapy solutions.

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, emphasizes in Colombia's dynamic offerings: "In a world where private label brands thrive, Colombia's quality products, convenient lead times, great connectivity, and commitment to sustainability and innovation make us an unparalleled ally for US brands. We invite international buyers to discover all that Colombia, the country of beauty, can offer."

Come to our Colombia stand in the North Hall food pavilion (1105-1208) and at booths 1811-1713 in the non-food pavilion South Hall.

SOURCE ProColombia

