Colombia to Increase its Exports of Sports Products in North America

MIAMI, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports and outdoor activities segment in the United States and Canada offers new opportunities for Colombian apparel, agricultural, chemical, and manufacturing goods. ProColombia is soon to hold the first virtual business matchmaking event for this segment with the participation of 150 companies, including U.S. & Canada buyers and Colombian exporters. The virtual activity will take place on November 17-19, 2020.

Amateur athletes and other outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and Canada seek products that Colombia can offer, such as specialized apparel, snacks, dried fruit, replenishing drinks, tents, utensils, and first aid items.

In the United States alone, according to the OIA (Outdoor Industry Association), American consumers spend $887 billion annually on outdoor activities, creating 7.6 million direct jobs in the US economy.

Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, indicated that " Our outdoors virtual business matchmaking event aims at positioning Colombia as a reliable supplier for the outdoor industry in the United States and Canada. We offer competitive solutions for buyers in terms of response times, quality, and innovation. We also seek to diversify the Colombian offer abroad and leverage the tariff advantages offered by free trade agreements"

The offer of goods at the event includes outdoor, casual, sports, athletic, and loungewear apparel; and agri-foods such as energy bars, snacks, hydrating beverages, energy drinks, and dehydrated fruit, among others. Similarly, there is a portfolio of accessories such as pots, utensils, saddlery, tents, helmets, reflective vests, gloves, fishing rods, fishhooks, nylon, and climbing ropes. Companies offering nutraceuticals, essential oils, first aid products, vitamins, and sports supplements will be present as well.

Santoro added that this commercial platform also includes tourism. "In Colombia we also have beautiful and exotic landscapes for outdoor activities, so we bring nature and adventure tourism packages as well as wellness tourism and business tourism opportunities."

In October, we partnered with Outdoor Retailer on a virtual panel with the US brand Patagonia to talk about Sustainable Development & Ethical Practices in Colombia. We also joined efforts with OIA, on a webinar with the sport fishing brand Tak Waterman about innovation and resilience in Colombia.

To know more about the one-on-one virtual meetings with Colombian companies and brands here! www.rnoutdoor2020.com

