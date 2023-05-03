COLOMBIAN CHART TOPPER KEITYN TAKES 2023 ASCAP LATIN SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR AWARD

"Me Porto Bonito" Wins ASCAP Latin Song of the Year

Universal Music Publishing Group Scores ASCAP Publisher of the Year

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today the winners of the 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Awards for the most performed songs in Latin music of the past year.

Keityn, who has topped the Latin music charts writing for some of the biggest names in Latin music, earns his first ASCAP Latin Songwriter of the Year Award. Keityn co-wrote "Provenza" (Karol G) and "Te Felicito" (Shakira & Rauw Alejandro). Both songs were multi-platinum hits in the US and reached the top 10 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart.

Keityn, ASCAP 2023 Latin Songwriter of the Year (center) with Gabriela Gonzalez, ASCAP SVP International Affairs and Latin Membership (left) and Paul Williams, ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President (right)

"Me Porto Bonito," performed by Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone and co-written by ASCAP songwriter Master Joe, is the ASCAP Latin Song of the Year. The song peaked at #1 in Latin Airplay and remained in the top 10 for 21 consecutive weeks, according to Luminate Data. It ranked #6 among YouTube's Top Songs of 2022 and has been streamed nearly 1.3 billion times on Spotify to date. "Me Porto Bonito" is co-published by El Kabecilla, RSM Publishing and Universal Music Publishing Group.

Universal Music Publishing Music Group receives Publisher of the Year for hit songs including: "Después de la Playa," "Efecto," "La Corriente," "Me Porto Bonito," "Moscow Mule," "Neverita," "Ojitos Lindos," "Party," "Tarot," "Tití Me Preguntó" and "Un Ratito."

Other 2023 ASCAP Latin Music Award-winning songwriters include: Daddy Yankee ("Remix"), Jhayco ("Sensual Bebé"), Marc Anthony ("Mala"), Marco Antonio Solís ("Si Te Pudiera Mentir"), GALE (her first ASCAP Latin Award for "Ley Seca") and Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Dos Oruguitas").

ASCAP hosts an invitation-only event in San Juan, Puerto Rico tonight to celebrate the society's chart-topping songwriters and publishers, emceed by Latin urban radio personality El JD. A complete list of ASCAP Latin Music Award winners is available at www.ascap.com/latinawards23 .

The ASCAP Latin Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of 2022 in Latin music. The winning songs are determined by terrestrial and satellite radio data, and for programmed and on-demand audio streams, all provided by Luminate Data LLC in accordance with ASCAP's publicly available rules.

