Colombian President Visited China's Leading "AI + Education" Technology Company LAIX Inc.

Yi Wang, founder and CEO of LAIX, accompanied Duque on an innovation-oriented campus tour with a focus on how LAIX's artificial intelligence technology fundamentally transforms learning. Yi also introduced the company's business model, development path since 2013 and its user base of more than 120 million registered users as of March 31, 2019.

He then presented LAIX's proprietary AI teacher with demonstrations of the flagship product "English Liulishuo" App and various products including "IELTS Liulishuo" and "Kids Liulishuo" App. The company's AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile internet. It is equipped with proprietary speech recognition and scoring engine, multi-dimension, multi-granularity speech evaluation engine and real-time personalized feedback system.

Yi also highlighted LAIX's social responsibility projects. The company launched Liulishuo Smart Cloud Classroom and rural-area teachers supporting scheme in rural areas of China. By June 2019, Liulishuo Smart Cloud Classroom Project had supported 12,500 students of more than 100 rural-area schools.

Ben Hu, Co-Founder, CTO and Head of Adult English of LAIX, introduced LingoChamp's technology-powered English learning solutions in Colombia. LingoChamp, the sub-brand of LAIX, is the company's English learning product for the global market. LingoChamp has been working closely with partners in Colombia to achieve synergies between LAIX's visions and Colombia's national strategies.

Duque wrapped up the trip in LAIX with a presentation of gifts representing Colombian identity and culture. He sent LAIX a book named "Colombia National Parks", together with a box of Colombian boutique coffee and a handcrafted vase made of Palm fibers, as a symbol of everlasting friendship between Colombians and LAIX.

Duque also invited LAIX to help him make Colombia a bilingual country by exploring new market opportunities and bringing LAIX's AI teacher there.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

