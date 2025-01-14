COLOMBIAN SUPERSTAR BLESSD BECOMES LEAD INVESTOR IN EUROPEAN FOOTBALL CLUB ACQUISITION

Through this investment, the 24-year-old becomes one of the youngest football club owners in the world, spearheading a significant movement in the "sportainment" industry

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombian superstar Blessd , known for his meteoric rise in the music industry with over 200 million monthly streams, has become the primary investor in Legacy Sports Partners, the fund that has acquired Danish football club Vendsyssel FF . This acquisition marks a milestone by uniting the worlds of music and football, ushering in a new era of collaboration, entertainment, and community engagement in European and global football.

Blessd

Founded in 2013, Vendsyssel FF is renowned for its focus on youth development and its passionate fanbase, cementing its status as a benchmark in Danish football. With Blessd leading this group of investors, the club embarks on a new chapter that merges the global influence of music with the passion of sports.

"Football has always been a passion of mine, and connecting it with my music career is a dream come true," said Blessd. "Together, we'll create something special for fans of music and football, taking the club to new heights in Denmark and beyond."

The club's strategy includes strengthening its youth academy and scouting programs in Colombia and Latin America, expanding commercial opportunities through partnerships between music and football, and enhancing fan experiences with events that blend both industries.

Blessd, a native of Medellín, has achieved global hits such as Si Sabe and " Mírame ," collaborating with artists like Karol G, J Balvin, and Maluma. His latest single, " Deportivo " featuring Anuel AA, is topping charts in Colombia, further solidifying his international impact.

The acquisition was made possible through a partnership involving Legacy Sports, led by Sergio Sobrero and Andres Gutierrez; Dimelo Jara Company, headed by Santiago Jaramillo; and Globalatino Music Partners, led by Gustavo López. Blessd plans to work with local partners to honor the club's legacy while positioning it as a leader in football and entertainment.

The club's first friendly after its acquisition will soon take place in Medellín, Colombia, against Atlético Nacional as part of the preseason and Copa Bendita.

About Legacy Sports Partners

Legacy Sports Partners is a firm specializing in asset management within the sports industry. It is comprised of a multidisciplinary team of partners with expertise across various sectors and industries. Eduardo Zapata, Director of Sports, brings 20 years of experience in the football industry. Sergio Sobrero Salazar and Andrés Gutiérrez, leading Strategy and New Business, are Colombian entrepreneurs with over 15 years of experience in industries such as finance, logistics, and transportation. They are also part of the ownership group of the Texas Rangers in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States. Additionally, Jeremy Klein, responsible for Finance and Investments, is a former investment banker with extensive experience in transactions, business, and finance.

About Globalatino Music Partners

Globalatino Music Partners is a full-service Latin music entertainment company offering a wide range of services, including record label operations, artist management, publishing, branding, distribution, acquisitions, touring, content creation, and strategic marketing. The company serves as the corporate umbrella for two record labels: Cigol Music and Re-Loco Music, a strategic marketing agency: Strat-Viz, and a branding agency: GUAU Talent Connect. Gustavo Lopez is the founder and CEO of Globalatino Music Partners, with offices located in Los Angeles, Miami, Puerto Rico, and Colombia.

