Colombia's Cercarbono Selects Meta Registry® Connectivity Platform of S&P Global Commodity Insights

First-of-Type Platform Aims to Connect Registries Worldwide for Tracking, Easy Interaction, Risk Mitigation of Double Counting

- As Meta Registry Participation Expands, it Helps Promote Carbon Market Confidence and Growth -

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia-based Cercarbono, a globally recognized standards-setting body that voluntarily registers and certifies greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction projects, has entered a participation agreement with S&P Global Commodity Insights to become the first to utilize S&P Global's Meta Registry®, an innovative, a first-of-type software and platform solution that enables environmental registries from around the world to connect seamlessly and better track, transfer and retire carbon credits, and better mitigate risks of double counting of those credits.

"Reaching climate goals is no small feat, and everything we can do to better arm the industry with information is vital. A groundbreaking connectivity tool like Meta Registry, which unites the registry community in one place and enhances visibility of projects and market appetite for credits, is a game changer," said Alex Saer, Chief Executive Officer, Cercarbono. "This solution aligns with Cercarbono's innovative spirit and commitment to the integrity of environmental markets, and we're pleased to bring to the platform a registry of about 160 environmental projects."

Launched in July, Meta Registry® is a connectivity infrastructure technology designed to give carbon reduction programs insight into carbon credits liquidity and the ability to manage entire portfolios from one single platform. It does so by providing seamless out-of-the-box connectivity on a permissioned basis to participating programs' registry data, national registries' data, buyers and sellers of carbon-reduction credits, third-party data, banks, and trading exchanges. Its aim is to connect disparate carbon and environmental registries on an unprecedented scale and through its at-a-glance dashboard promote a consistent approach to across-life-cycle management of credits across registries, and better enable visibility into pools of credits liquidity.

Jonty Rushforth, Head of Environmental Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "We're so pleased that a recognized GHG standards certifications leader like Cercarbono is a pioneering force behind our Meta Registry and that they see the value in and share the vision of its innovative, efficient API design concept of 'Connect once, Connect to many' that will facilitate seamless access to a full range of registries and other interested stakeholders."

Originating from one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet, Cercarbono offers unique expertise in ecosystem preservation and emerging technologies, working to ensure that certified projects are both impactful and aligned with pressing environmental needs. By certifying with Cercarbono, developers access a trusted global market that prioritizes high-integrity, innovative environmental solutions, connecting them with international buyers who seek credible, impactful carbon credits vetted for real-world sustainability outcomes.

Dana Agrotti, Low Carbon Markets Lead Analyst, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "South American countries are key players in the global voluntary carbon markets, having supplied almost 15% of all credits historically, with a strong focus on nature-based solutions. Registries like Cercarbono could help bring South American nations to the forefront of this global market."

The environmental projects Cercarbono certifies are hosted on its registry infrastructure provider EcoRegistry and located across Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Panama, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Turkey, Ghana, Laos, Nepal, Vietnam, and elsewhere.

"We see considerable benefit to Meta Registry's ready means of registry-to-registry and registry-to-end-user communications, which will indeed further transparency, add another layer of tracking, and provide additional scope to better spot any anomalies in credit movements. We're proud to be a part of Cercarbono's entry onto this important cross-registry platform and look forward to connecting with its future participants," said Juan Durán, CEO, Ecoregistry.

Meta Registry® is just one of S&P Global Commodity Insights' many environmental solutions. Additional solutions include its dramatically enhanced Environmental Registry, an infrastructure software-as-a-service-based platform that offers operational support and guidance to those wishing to create an environmental registry for carbon, water, biodiversity, social and compliance projects; as well as carbon and methane intensity measures; price assessments in voluntary and compliance carbon markets; methane reduction roadmap services, and other data, analysis and insights.

Cercarbono is one of the top voluntary carbon standards globally, with strong roots in Latin America and a focus on helping emerging economies transition to net-zero. Its certification process is shaped by an on-the-ground understanding of the regions where our projects are implemented, ensuring social safeguards, accountability, and genuine impact. By prioritizing local needs when developing project criteria, its standard is both effective regionally and scalable globally.

S&P Global Commodity Insights has a 15-year history as a recognized leader in carbon, water and biodiversity environmental registries construction. It is valued for its independence, established history of registry-build delivery, its deep and broad understanding of environmental markets, carbon emissions, carbon mitigation and voluntary and compliance carbon markets, and its century-plus history as a trusted partner in energy and commodity markets.

