Colombia's potential to be a world class sustainable tourism destination

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Editor At Large and global sustainable tourism expert, Costas Christ, considers that Colombia has the potential to become a leading destination for sustainable tourism as he highlighted Colombia's diverse cultural and natural heritage.

"Having traveled to more than 100 countries across six continents, there is no question in my mind that Colombia has the potential to become a world class sustainable tourism destination," said National Geographic editor at large, Costas Christ, who is also one of the world's sustainable tourism pioneers.

Christ noted that to accomplish that goal, the South American country must follow the standards of sustainability and build its tourism economy according to the principles of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is important that Colombia develops tourism according to the principles of sustainable best practice. If Colombia follows sustainable tourism guidelines, I believe it would become one of the world's, maybe even the world's greatest nature travel destinations."

"The reason I believe that Colombia is such a great destination for sustainable tourism is also because it is one of the world's biodiversity hotspots."

"One out of ten species in the world are found in Colombia. Colombia also has a fantastic geological diversity: mountains with snow right to the Caribbean beaches; many of the world's rare and beautiful species from birds to wildlife are found in Colombia," explained Christ.

Furthermore, during a meeting held in New York, the President of ProColombia, Flavia Santoro, said that the agency promotes the development of a sustainable and responsible tourism industry.

"We believe that tourism must benefit not only the traveler, but also the destination, the community and the environment," said Mrs. Santoro.

'The Birders'

Yesterday ProColombia showcased in Washington D.C. a documentary called

'The Birders', a project that reflects the enormous biodiversity of the South American country.

Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world and when it comes to birds it has the greatest number of bird species globally: more than 1,920.

Aware of this huge potential, the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, has labeled this industry as Colombia´s new oil and his Government understands this industry as a great vehicle for regional development and economic growth.

Today September 27th the world celebrates the International Tourism Day, which this year is focused on the role of tourism in job creation, a topic on which the country has positive numbers: In 2018 tourism generated a total of 1,9 million jobs in Colombia.

