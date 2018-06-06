Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists Moves Offices and Opens New Locations

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists is announcing the opening of new locations on Long Island. The move to new facilities and the expansion of the current practice will help patients receive needed medical care.

Staying at Current Garden City Location

The office in Garden City will remain in its current location.

The Franklin Ave. office

1100 Franklin Ave, Ste 203

Garden City, NY 11530

(516) 248-2422

Mon: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Wed: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Thu: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Sun: Closed

New Office in Port Jefferson

The new location in Port Jefferson will replace the previous location in nearby East Setauket.

200 Belle Terre Road, Ste 600

Port Jefferson, NY 11777

(631) 489-8636

Mon: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thu: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat: Closed

Sun: Closed

New Office in East Hills

The new location in East Hills will allow the doctors to assist people in Nassau County who require treatment for colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and other conditions.

2200 Northern Boulevard, Ste 210

East Hills, NY 11548

(516) 629-5114

Mon: 9:00am - 7:00pm

Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thu: 9:00am - 6:30pm

Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat: 9:00am - 12:00pm

Sun: Closed

New Office in Jamaica

This office will serve the large and diverse community in Rochdale Village and the surrounding parts of Queens such as St. Albans.

169-27 137th Ave

Jamaica, NY 11434

(347) 539-4865

Mon: 9:00am-5:00pm

Tue: Closed

Wed: Closed

Thu: Closed

Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sat: 9:00am - 2pm

Sun: Closed

New Office in Richmond Hill

The practice has opened an additional office in Richmond Hill. This office will also serve patients in nearby communities such as Kew Gardens, Ozone Park, and Woodhaven.

131-10 Liberty Ave

Richmond Hill, NY 11419

(718) 577-2763

Mon: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Tue: Closed

Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Thu: Closed

Fri: Closed

Sat: 9:00am - 2:00pm

Sun: closed

New Office in Melville

Expanding within Suffolk County, the practice is opening a location in Melville.

510 Broadhollow Rd, Ste 309

Melville, NY 11747

(516) 473-0780

Mon: 9:00am-7:00pm

Tue: 9:00am-5:00 pm

Wed: 9:00am-5:00pm

Thu: 9:00am-7:00 pm

Fri: 9:00am-5:00 pm

Sat: 9:00am-2:00pm

Sun: Closed

