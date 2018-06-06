Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists Moves Offices and Opens New Locations

Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists

08:43 ET

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colon & Rectal Surgical Specialists is announcing the opening of new locations on Long Island. The move to new facilities and the expansion of the current practice will help patients receive needed medical care.

Staying at Current Garden City Location
The office in Garden City will remain in its current location.

The Franklin Ave. office
The Franklin Ave. office

1100 Franklin Ave, Ste 203
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 248-2422

  • Mon: 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Wed: 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • Thu: 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sat: 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Sun: Closed

New Office in Port Jefferson
The new location in Port Jefferson will replace the previous location in nearby East Setauket.

200 Belle Terre Road, Ste 600
Port Jefferson, NY 11777
(631) 489-8636

  • Mon: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Thu: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

New Office in East Hills
The new location in East Hills will allow the doctors to assist people in Nassau County who require treatment for colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and other conditions.

2200 Northern Boulevard, Ste 210
East Hills, NY 11548
(516) 629-5114

  • Mon: 9:00am - 7:00pm
  • Tue: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Thu: 9:00am - 6:30pm
  • Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sat: 9:00am - 12:00pm
  • Sun: Closed

New Office in Jamaica
This office will serve the large and diverse community in Rochdale Village and the surrounding parts of Queens such as St. Albans.

169-27 137th Ave
Jamaica, NY 11434
(347) 539-4865

  • Mon: 9:00am-5:00pm
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Sat: 9:00am - 2pm
  • Sun: Closed

New Office in Richmond Hill
The practice has opened an additional office in Richmond Hill. This office will also serve patients in nearby communities such as Kew Gardens, Ozone Park, and Woodhaven.

131-10 Liberty Ave
Richmond Hill, NY 11419
(718) 577-2763

  • Mon: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Tue:  Closed
  • Wed: 9:00am - 5:00pm
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: 9:00am - 2:00pm
  • Sun: closed

New Office in Melville
Expanding within Suffolk County, the practice is opening a location in Melville.

510 Broadhollow Rd, Ste 309
Melville, NY 11747
(516) 473-0780

  • Mon: 9:00am-7:00pm
  • Tue: 9:00am-5:00 pm
  • Wed: 9:00am-5:00pm
  • Thu: 9:00am-7:00 pm
  • Fri: 9:00am-5:00 pm
  • Sat: 9:00am-2:00pm
  • Sun: Closed

