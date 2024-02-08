Colonel Chris Hadfield Joins Celestial As Technical Advisor

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Celestial Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: CES.P) ("Celestial" or, the "Corporation"), the first Space Technology focused capital pool company to list on the TSX Venture Exchange, is thrilled to announce the appointment of distinguished astronaut, engineer and space business entrepreneur Col. Chris Hadfield as technical advisor to Celestial.

"Chris' vast experience and relentless pursuit of excellence in space and aeronautics, together with his unique ability to forge ties in industry, will be invaluable to the Celestial team as we pursue our mandate to bring the highest calibre opportunities in the growing New Space economy to the Canadian capital markets, while supporting the expansion of the Canadian space ecosystem. We are tremendously pleased that Chris has decided to join our team and are thrilled to be working with him," said Jared Bottoms, Chief Executive Officer of Celestial, and Director of Advanced Programs & Strategy at Kepler Communications.

"It is a pivotal time in the space industry, with radically decreasing launch costs and multi-layered space business opportunities. I'm very pleased to be working with Celestial to help new space companies grow and succeed in Canada," said Colonel Hadfield.

Chris Hadfield's distinguished career as an astronaut, business leader and hi-tech entrepreneur spans decades, initially as a combat fighter pilot and test pilot in the Royal Canadian Air force, US Air Force and US Navy, and later as director of operations for NASA in Russia. He flew three space missions, built two space stations, performed two spacewalks, crewed the Shuttle and Soyuz, and commanded the International Space Station. Col. Hadfield is also author of five internationally best-selling books, serves as a director and advisor to multiple tech companies including SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, is board chair of the Open Lunar Foundation, and is advising King Charles III in the establishment of the Astra Carta, a space sustainability framework.

About Celestial Acquisition Corp.

Celestial is the first and only Capital Pool Company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange that is focused on the Space Technology sector. Celestial is part of a larger platform and network of sophisticated technicians, industry professionals and impact capital whose mission it is to grow the Space Tech ecosystem in Canada by attracting exciting growth stage New Space companies to the Canadian capital markets, and supporting their growth and success.

For additional information visit www.celestialgrowth.com

Cautionary Notes

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers of this news release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

