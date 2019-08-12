Colonel David Hammer, U.S. Army, Retired Joins Patricio Enterprises, Inc.

STAFFORD, Va., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patricio Enterprises, Inc. (PE) is pleased to announce that Colonel David Hammer, U.S. Army, Retired, has joined PE as Division Manager. He will oversee a portfolio of programs, including several focused on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRND) and Medical Countermeasures.

Hammer brings more than 27 years as a Medical Service Corps Officer in the U.S. Army. The combination of his logistics and acquisition experience, including strategic level assignments with the Office of the Army Surgeon General, the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, and Army Central Command, align perfectly with PE's efforts delivering mission critical services in our CBRND portfolio and beyond.

"We are excited to welcome COL Hammer to Patricio Enterprises. His knowledge and experience will immediately contribute to our efforts delivering quality warfighter support services across multiple mission areas," said Sunny Yoo, Vice President of Business Operations.

About PE

Incorporated in the Commonwealth of Virginia, PE began operations in 2005. PE provides day-to-day expertise for our nation's mission critical support areas where customer success is the only option. Experience and capabilities gained from decades of service to Department of Defense and civilian agencies combine to deliver dynamic integrated solutions to our customers backed by an ISO 9001:2015 certified quality management system. PE is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Business headquartered at 525 Corporate Drive, Stafford, Virginia 22554.

