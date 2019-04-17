Colonel (Ret.) Michael E. McKinney Joins Attain, LLC

McKinney previously served in the United States Air Force for 26 years as a fighter pilot and in various leadership roles, including as Commander of the Sixth Combat Training Squadron for Air-Ground and Warrior Training, Commander of the 414th Combat Training Squadron, Exercise Red Flag, and Commander of the 57th Operations Group, which was the first operational unmanned aerial vehicle group. Following his military service, McKinney has held several industry leadership roles with BAE Systems, Cubic Corporation, and, most recently with Akima, LLC.

"I am excited to join Attain, having been very impressed by the company's holistic, customer-centric, and agile approaches to technology initiatives," said McKinney. "I'm looking forward to bringing digital transformation to our DoD clients with services in advanced analytics, IT modernization, and cyber security," he said.

"At Attain, we're focused on attracting innovative, values-driven, and mission-focused leaders to help take our clients to the next level and drive outcomes for our clients," shared Attain President and COO, Manish Agarwal. "Mike's proven success in building and leading military and civilian teams, coupled with his experience in both the services and product markets, will help Attain continue its momentum, and further diversify and extend our offerings to the DoD community."

