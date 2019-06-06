Colonel Robert Evanchick Confirmed as Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced today that Colonel Robert Evanchick has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate as the 23rd commissioner of Pennsylvania State Police. He had been serving as acting commissioner since March 2018.

The unanimous vote to confirm Colonel Evanchick took place in Harrisburg on June 4, 2019. As commissioner, Colonel Evanchick exercises command, administrative, and fiscal authority over the tenth largest police agency in the United States and its more than 6,500 enlisted and civilian employees.

"It is truly an honor to follow in the footsteps of those who came before me and serve as commissioner of the oldest, and what I believe is the finest, state police force in the country," said Colonel Evanchick. "I look forward to continuing to work with the talented and dedicated men and women of this department to move the agency forward in our mission to improve the quality of life of all Pennsylvanians."

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, Colonel Evanchick, 61, began his career in law enforcement as an officer with the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department before enlisting in the PSP in 1981. As he progressed through the ranks, Colonel Evanchick served as a station commander, troop commander, director of the department's Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, and deputy commissioner of operations.

