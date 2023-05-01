Colonial Assisted Living at Palm Beach Recognized by Forbes as One Of Top 5 Assisted Living Facilities to Live in West Palm Beach, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial assisted living at Palm Beach, a family owned and family operated seniors housing community, has been recognized by Forbes as one of top 5 assisted living facilities to live in West Palm Beach, Florida. This recognition comes as a testament to the community's commitment to providing quality care and exceptional living experiences for its residents.

"We are humbled and grateful to receive this recognition from Forbes," said the Executive Director at Colonial Assisted Living at Palm Beach. "Our team works tirelessly every day to provide our residents with a welcoming and comfortable environment where they can enjoy their golden years."

Colonial Assisted Living at Palm Beach is located at 2090 N Congress Ave, WPB, FL and offers a wide range of amenities and services designed to cater to the individual needs and preferences of Palm Beach County residents and seniors from surrounding areas.

Forbes has surveyed a total of 100 facilities in Palm Beach County and has selected a Top 5 List. https://www.forbes.com/health/senior-living/assisted-living-in-west-palm-beach/

Apart from its exceptional care services, Colonial assisted living at Palm Beach is also located in a prime location that offers easy access to a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Palm Beach County seniors enjoy the surrounding beautiful parks and beaches. The area is inviting to Seniors originally from New York and New Jersey areas, providing those residents with plenty of opportunities to enjoy the Florida sunshine.

"We believe that our community is truly one-of-a-kind, and we are proud to offer our residents a unique living experience that promotes their overall well-being," said owner Ricki Kaneti, who is a 3rd generation assisted living facility owner and operator. "We look forward to continuing to provide exceptional care and services to our residents at all of our Colonial communities throughout Florida.

For more information about Colonial assisted living at Palm Beach, please visit their website at www.ColonialAssistedLiving.com

SOURCE Colonial Assisted Living