Colonial Claims expands in Florida with first acquisition in 2021

DUNEDIN, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Claims LLC, one of the nation's largest independent insurance claims service companies, has acquired Tampa area business Premier Adjusting and Catastrophe Services, Inc., a full-service first and third-party claims handler for residential and commercial losses.

The move strengthens Colonial's daily claims business and introduces appraisal and TPA services to its growing lines of business, while giving Premier access to additional resources to support its growth, including Colonial's robust in-house adjuster training center.

Colonial's industry-leading training and certification programs will be bolstered by Premier's track record in recruiting and developing adjusters.

"Eileen, Brian, and the outstanding team at Premier Adjusting have built an exceptional company and I am excited for what we will accomplish working together," said John Cerasuolo, Colonial Claims CEO. "Our two companies share a commitment to developing close long-standing partnerships and a dedication to providing the best personalized customer experience and highest-quality claims solutions. Together, we will be better able to service all types of property, liability, specialty and catastrophe claims nationwide with the utmost accuracy and respect."

"Brian [Auger, Premier co-owner] and I have been devoted to Premier for so long," said Eileen O'Brien, co-owner of the business. "This is not a decision that we take lightly, but we cannot imagine a better strategic and cultural fit than Colonial."

"Without a doubt, our first priority is to our customers, their policyholders, and our staff," added Auger. "John and the Colonial team really understand that, and they have gone out of their way to help us meet that need."

Premier's team – including O'Brien and Auger – and contract desk adjusters will serve their customers out of the Oldsmar, FL office. Colonial's customers will continue to receive the industry-leading claims adjusting service that has set Colonial apart over the past four decades.

About Colonial Claims

Colonial Claims is one of the largest independent insurance claims services companies in the US. Colonial Claims contracts with over 10,000 adjusters and has handled approximately $40 billion in damages since the company's inception.

Colonial Claims is dedicated to delivering the best customer experience and providing the highest-quality claims solutions nationwide. Our senior management team has over 100 years' experience serving the insurance industry. Colonial is based in Dunedin, FL and Lexington, KY.

