Colonial Life adds three dental plans giving consumers more coverage options

The three new Colonial Life dental plans are designed to give consumers more coverage options.

"Dental wellness and care are critical to healthy living," said David Polen, assistant vice president of Product and Market Development. "These enhancements also provide rollover benefits to increase the annual maximums workers can use in times of need."

Additional dental plan features include:

Freedom to choose any dental provider, and large national networks to reduce out-of-pocket expenses

Optional vision benefit with low co-pay for exams and material purchases

Optional rollover benefit where employees increase their annual maximum benefit

Easy network claim processing

Online portal and mobile app with 24/7 access to ID cards, provider search tools, claims and benefit information

About Colonial Life

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company is a market leader in providing financial protection benefits through the workplace, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. The company's benefit services and education, innovative enrollment technology and personal service support more than 90,000 businesses and organizations, representing more than 3.8 million of America's workers and their families. For more information visit www.coloniallife.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

