Colonial Life Group Accident Plans Cover Pet Boarding, Family Care and Alternative Therapy

15 Aug, 2023, 09:59 ET

COLUMBIA, S.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Life has expanded its group accident coverage to help employers offer more choices and new benefits for their employees. There is more financial protection, and the wellbeing assistance option includes annual physicals and immunizations.  

"People are not one-size-fits-all, and their accident coverage shouldn't be either," said Tom Dupuis, Vice President of Products at Colonial Life. "Employers want to offer flexible voluntary benefits that meet the needs of their workers and their families."  

Colonial Life Group Accident Plans Cover Pet Boarding (PRNewsfoto/Colonial Life)
Colonial Life Group Accident Insurance has the following Enhanced Coverage Options:

  • Flexible accident hospitalization benefits and accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) benefits
  • Family care and pet boarding benefits to help care for all family members, including four-legged ones, while a worker is hospitalized or recovering from surgery due to a covered accident.  
  • A personal safety benefit designed to help prevent accidents by completing a personal safety course such as defensive driving or swim lessons. 
  • An active lifestyles benefit provides a 20% increase above the policyholder's existing coverage for 18 eligible benefits such as concussions, fractures, dislocations and x-rays. 
  • A healthcare employee benefit for employers and employees in hospital groups 
  • An optional gunshot wound benefit for professions such as law enforcement officers, healthcare workers and educators  
  • A Recovery Plus benefits package, which can provide employees with support during recovery from accidents includes: 
    • Behavioral health therapy 
    • Chiropractic, acupuncture and alternative therapy 
    • Treatment for Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) 
    • Injuries due to felony or sexual assault 
    • Prescription drug benefits 

To learn more about Colonial Life's expanded group accident coverage, please visit www.coloniallife.com.

THIS INSURANCE PROVIDES LIMITED BENEFITS. The insurance or its provisions may vary or be unavailable in some states. The insurance has exclusions and limitations which may affect any benefits payable. Applicable to policy forms underwritten by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, Columbia, SC.

Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Unum Group, provides financial protection benefits to America's workers and their families when the unexpected happens. The company offers workplace benefits, including disability, life, accident, dental, cancer, critical illness and hospital confinement indemnity insurance. Colonial Life's benefit services, education and innovative enrollment technology supports over 87,000 businesses and 4 million workers. In 2022, Colonial Life paid more than $700 million in benefits to policyholders. 

