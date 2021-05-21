Colonial Pipeline: Sightline Systems Releases Attack Profile & Analysis; Holding Informational Webinar, Q&A with Unisys Corporation on May 26th

Once again, due to suspected IoT vulnerabilities and exploitation, there has been another catastrophic cyberattack on an important piece of utility and energy infrastructure. As many know due to the widespread news coverage and impact on fuel prices, on Friday May 7, Colonial Pipeline, a privately-held company and one of the largest pipeline operators in the United States, reported that it had been the latest victim of a large-scale ransomware cyberattack.

Attack Facts:

Target: Colonial Pipeline

Industry: Oil & Gas, Critical Infrastructure

Date: 05/07/2021

Type of Attack: Ransomware

Demand: Demand of at least $4.4m bitcoin, confirmed by Colonial to have been paid

Suspected Perpetrator: DarkSide, a ransomware as a service (RaaS) criminal organization based in Russia Eastern Europe with suspected nation state ties, as well as a network of criminal co-conspirator affiliates

Method of Attack: Reported targeting of employes and extortion/purchase of user credentials

Unchecked access throughout the network and of IT & OT systems

Anti-detection mechanisms reportedly used, including script self-encryption

Immediate Impact:

Colonial CEO has confirmed a payment of $4.4m Bitcoin ransomware payment

Company forced to shut down all of its 5,500 miles of pipeline for multiple days

Took over 6 days for operations to fully resume

Has impacted already soaring gas & fuel prices around the country

These types of events can be avoided and the impact minimized. The introduction of "zero trust" networks and micro-segmentation helps to reduce the attack footprint within an environment. Sightline Systems and Unisys Corporation have introduced SIAS, combining their two state of the art solutions into one, they are providing manufacturers with easy to use yet powerful security to better protect their environments. "SIAS brings zero trust, cloaking, encryption and micro segmentation to network management in an easy-to-use package." says Brandon Witte, CEO Sightline Systems. "Leveraging SIAS helps organizations reduce their attack footprint, which minimizes the scope and impact of attack exploitations such as this one" says Brandon.

"At the end of the day, you can't attack what you can't see."

-Brandon Witte, CEO of Sightline Systems

