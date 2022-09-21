Colonial Pipeline Terminals Continues Expanding Service Offerings to Customers

Company reaches significant milestones on new Atlanta-Area terminal; adds optionality to Charlotte terminal

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Pipeline Terminals has reached several significant milestones in the construction of its new Austell Terminal near Atlanta while completing a new pipeline connection at its Charlotte terminal as the company expands service to offer additional options to customers.

Austell Terminal Project September 2022 Update

Colonial Pipeline Terminals, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises, Inc. and an affiliate of Colonial Pipeline Company, completed foundation work and continues steel erection and piping installation at the Austell site. The terminal, which will be located adjacent to Colonial Pipeline Company's Atlanta Junction Tank Farm, is the first new construction by Colonial Pipeline Terminals and is expected to be operational in the first half of 2023.

"While there are existing assets in the marketplace, we are excited that our customers recognize the value and benefits we are able to offer through the development of this new facility," said Dan Gordon, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Colonial Enterprises, Inc. "This is an incredibly exciting time for Colonial Pipeline Terminals."

Once operational, the Austell Terminal will be modern, technology focused, and driven by efficient loading operations, with improved driver productivity and trucking logistics in mind. Fuel truck drivers should experience quicker load times because the loading rack is designed for all products to be available from all lanes, eliminating the need to requeue to fill out a load. The terminal will have an initial capacity of 30,000 barrels per day (bpd), with expansion potential to support the growing Southeast market.

Colonial Pipeline Terminals also recently completed the connection of its Charlotte truck terminal to the Products (SE) Pipe Line system, formerly known as Plantation, for inbound product deliveries. The dual connectivity of the terminal to both the Colonial Pipeline and the Products (SE) Pipe Line systems allows customers using the Charlotte truck terminal more optionality and security of supply. The terminal, which offers customers throughput capacity of approximately 15,000 bpd, is also undergoing further capacity expansion and environmental projects, including the addition of a third loading bay and vapor recovery unit along with improved truck logistics and customer experience technology.

"Colonial Pipeline Terminals represents a strategic expansion and diversification of our portfolio's customer offerings," Gordon said. "Coupling our new Austell terminal with the increased optionality at Colonial Pipeline Terminals' Charlotte facility further complements our strategic growth initiative to provide additional services to customers in their respective markets. Customers have a choice, and they are choosing Colonial for all we have to offer."

Colonial entered the terminals business in 2020 with the purchase of three refined product terminals. With a subsidiary already boasting the largest refined petroleum pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily, the terminal business was a natural extension of the overall Colonial Enterprises, Inc. business strategy to diversify its portfolio and to serve customers in new ways.

About Colonial Pipeline Terminals: Colonial Pipeline Terminals, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises, Inc. and an affiliate of Colonial Pipeline Company, is a growing provider of refined product truck terminal services in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides throughput and storage solutions for gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, and ethanol products. Colonial Pipeline Terminals is uniquely focused on driver efficiency, inventory management, and product automation. Services include automated biodiesel and ethanol blending, enhanced inventory reporting and management, and electronic data communication.

About Colonial Pipeline Company: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

SOURCE Colonial Pipeline Terminals