Colonial Savings, F.A. Receives Freddie Mac Gold SHARP℠ Award

News provided by

Colonial Savings F.A.

21 Feb, 2024, 12:33 ET

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Savings, F.A., a leading financial institution dedicated to providing exemplary banking and mortgage services, has been awarded a Gold Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP℠) Award for its outstanding performance throughout the 2023 calendar year.

Freddie Mac's SHARP Award annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for quality servicing, risk management and sustainable homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance. The winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Gold Freddie Mac SHARP Award for our performance in 2023," said Tim Neer, SVP/Director of Loan Servicing. "This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering superior service and support to our customers while staying true to our company motto of 'Families, Not Files.'"

The accolade recognizes Colonial Savings, F.A.'s exceptional performance in the category designated for Freddie Mac clients who service between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages throughout the 2023 calendar year. Recipients are awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze in their respective categories.

About Colonial

Colonial Savings, F.A. is a full-service community bank and national mortgage servicer headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial boasts a servicing portfolio of approximately $20 Billion and assets of approximately $1Billion.

Colonial operates six Banking Divisions throughout North Central Texas, offering a full suite of Personal, Business Banking and Commercial Lending solutions to thousands of individuals, families and businesses. As a part of the North Texas community for more than 70 years, Colonial is focused on providing the products and services to help our customer reach their financial goals. For more information, visit GoColonial.com.

SOURCE Colonial Savings F.A.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.