Colonial Savings, F.A. Receives Freddie Mac Gold SHARP℠ Award

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Savings, F.A., a leading financial institution dedicated to providing exemplary banking and mortgage services, has been awarded a Gold Freddie Mac Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP℠) Award for its outstanding performance throughout the 2023 calendar year.

Freddie Mac's SHARP Award annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for quality servicing, risk management and sustainable homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance. The winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the Gold Freddie Mac SHARP Award for our performance in 2023," said Tim Neer, SVP/Director of Loan Servicing. "This recognition reflects our ongoing dedication to delivering superior service and support to our customers while staying true to our company motto of 'Families, Not Files.'"

The accolade recognizes Colonial Savings, F.A.'s exceptional performance in the category designated for Freddie Mac clients who service between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages throughout the 2023 calendar year. Recipients are awarded Gold, Silver and Bronze in their respective categories.

About Colonial

Colonial Savings, F.A. is a full-service community bank and national mortgage servicer headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. A federally chartered thrift, Colonial boasts a servicing portfolio of approximately $20 Billion and assets of approximately $1Billion.

Colonial operates six Banking Divisions throughout North Central Texas, offering a full suite of Personal, Business Banking and Commercial Lending solutions to thousands of individuals, families and businesses. As a part of the North Texas community for more than 70 years, Colonial is focused on providing the products and services to help our customer reach their financial goals. For more information, visit GoColonial.com.

