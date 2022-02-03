Colonize Worlds and Manage Economies in Real-time in Krypton: Dawn of Machine

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In Krypton: Dawn of Machine, players take the role of large armies looking to colonize and settle on distant planets after the Earth was left decimated by climate change, war and destruction. As armies flee the apocalypse, players will find resources are finite, alien defenders are strong, and the warring human factions only add to the difficulties faced by humanity's last.

Focusing on economy and resource management, three factions battle over new planets, the victor taking control of the planet's organization, resources, and alien populations. Once in power, the victor will dictate the other factions' colonization efforts in real-time before all three move onto the next planet, and the cycle continues.

The game offers players various gameplay formats enhanced by Blockchain technology, from click and collect to leading tactical and strategic planning for entire factions.

To win at war in Krypton: Dawn of Machine, players fight for control of the finite Krypton Cores – a rare and powerful element that powers advanced robotic technology, collect new resources from the scraps of the battlefield to rebuild and restructure settlements and armies, and discover new alien technology that gives their faction a foot up in battle.

The game has been developed to be as balanced as possible while still giving each faction a significant buff that aligns with their overall philosophy. Each faction also has a leadership style (authoritarian, randomized, collective) that players can align with, adding a level of ideological conflict to the mix.

In 2022, a second Krypton online game will be released where players can play as the defending alien factions – switching the PVE elements into PVP. As the game continues to evolve, each player's decision will have real impact on other players.

The Krypton: Dawn of Machine online game series is more than just an online game played for kicks. It's a detailed and strategic economy- and teamwork-based online game with an overall objective of bringing two games into the same realm through calculated and player-led PVE and PVP elements.

To find out more and play for yourself, visit https://krypton.cards/, and choose your faction to take control of the galaxy.

About Krypton : Dawn of Machine

Colonize Worlds and Manage Economies in Real-time in Krypton: Dawn of Machine

PRESS CONTACT:

Michael Saadyi

66858592179

SOURCE Krypton : Dawn of Machine