Colonnade Advisors' Latest White Paper Highlights Favorable Trends for the $23 Billion U.S. Contact Center Industry

Leading CCO industries: telecom, information technology, banking, finance, retail

Leading CCO services: customer service, telemarketing, technical support

Percentage of contact centers with remote employees has more than doubled over the last decade

Most new jobs created and new sites opened were in the Southeast and Southwest United States

Significant interest from both strategic players and private equity firms will drive M&A activity in the U.S. CCO market as dozens of middle market providers and tech-enabled entrants present roll up opportunities in the industry. We expect M&A activity and valuations will remain high for the next several years, but interest will diminish as consolidators build their platforms to scale, eventually dampening acquisition activity and valuation levels.

In its latest industry commentary, Colonnade Advisors explores trends, growth drivers and M&A in the U.S. contact center sector. For the full industry commentary, see www.ColAdv.com.

