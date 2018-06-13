Colonnade Advisors' Latest White Paper Highlights Favorable Trends for the $23 Billion U.S. Contact Center Industry

CHICAGO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S.-based outsourced contact center operations (CCO) industry is growing due to several macro-level changes, from shifts in the U.S. economy to advances in technology and rising global labor rates. In addition, companies across different industry verticals currently "in-house" their contact center activities, presenting a compelling growth opportunity for the already large and expanding $23.0 billion U.S.-based outsourced CCO market.
- Leading CCO industries: telecom, information technology, banking, finance, retail
- Leading CCO services: customer service, telemarketing, technical support
- Percentage of contact centers with remote employees has more than doubled over the last decade
- Most new jobs created and new sites opened were in the Southeast and Southwest United States
Significant interest from both strategic players and private equity firms will drive M&A activity in the U.S. CCO market as dozens of middle market providers and tech-enabled entrants present roll up opportunities in the industry. We expect M&A activity and valuations will remain high for the next several years, but interest will diminish as consolidators build their platforms to scale, eventually dampening acquisition activity and valuation levels.
In its latest industry commentary, Colonnade Advisors explores trends, growth drivers and M&A in the U.S. contact center sector.
