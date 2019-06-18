Colonnade Advisors LLC is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this month

CHICAGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1999, four young investment bankers left J.P. Morgan to launch a firm to provide customized advisory services to a limited number of clients and industries. Two decades later, in 2019, Colonnade is a successful, growing boutique investment bank that serves the financial services and business services sectors.

"Twenty years is a milestone, and we are very pleased to have had the opportunity to work with so many terrific clients over the past two decades," said Chris Gillock, Colonnade's Managing Director and Managing Member. "I have been honored to spend the past 15 years with Colonnade. My partners, Jeff Guylay and Gina Cocking, were part of the team in the early days of the firm. Our team has expanded significantly since our launch in 1999, and we are fortunate to be experiencing continued success as our clients explore mergers and acquisition and capital raising opportunities."

"Our longevity and success are directly correlated to the intense focus and dedication we give each assignment," said Jeff Guylay. "Our deep industry knowledge, garnered through multiple transactions in a handful of select industries, gives our clients superior execution. Our client list of large financial institutions, financial sponsors, and entrepreneurs is a testament to the successful outcomes we have helped generate. We're especially proud that several clients have completed multiple engagements with the firm."

"In addition to our deep industry knowledge, Colonnade's strength lies in our talented team that has driven successful outcomes for our clients," added Gina Cocking. "Investment banking is a human capital business and we are highly selective in recruiting professionals who drive value for our clients."

Since inception, Colonnade has advised on transactions with a total value of nearly $8 billion. The firm's clients include a broad range of specialty finance companies, automotive finance and insurance firms, and business process outsourcing companies. The firm has succeeded through focus on a limited number of financial services and business services niches, deep expertise in those niches, and a disciplined approach to important transactions that generate the results clients deserve.

For additional information on Colonnade Advisors and its registered broker dealer, Colonnade Securities, please visit www.ColAdv.com.

Contact: Chris Gillock, cgillock@coladv.com

SOURCE Colonnade Advisors LLC

Related Links

http://coladv.com

