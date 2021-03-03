Colony Cocktails' Innovative Wine-Cocktails, Now At Your Doorstep Through Direct Online Sales And Shipment

This launch also marks the beginning of their philanthropic program, Sip to Give. Through the Sip to Give program, they will donate 10% of their proceeds to charities working to end hunger in the US, Feeding America and City Harvest .

"Our brand was inspired by the small connections we would make over meals when we traveled. The small talk with strangers at the next table or, better yet, at a communal table or even with the restaurant staff, was incredibly impactful. This immediate sense of community forged over a meal felt so special and memorable. Right now, 52 million people are experiencing hunger or food insecurity. This is an unfathomable crisis that doesn't show signs of slowing." CEO and Co-Founder Jessica Miller explained Colony Cocktail's motivation to launch this initiative, the impact of which will be increased by Colony's availability in 42 additional states.

Husband and wife duo Philip and Jessica Miller created the company in 2017, inspired by their expertise in mixology, marketing, and their love of travel. Colony Cocktails offers a line of three, destination-inspired beverages: The Biarritz, The Tangier, and The Charleston. The gluten-free aperitifs embody the atmosphere of their namesakes, combining Sonoma wine with all-natural ingredients. The carefully crafted drinks bring the joy of a fantastic drink without the hassle of bartending. With ABV's ranging from 10.5% - 11%, they carry the strength of a traditional cocktail.

For a full list of stockists please refer to the Colony Cocktails website . For more information or media inquiries, please contact Deja Knight McMillan with Pearl Public Relations at [email protected] or 843.412.0421.

About Colony Cocktails: Colony Cocktails are wine cocktails for spirited celebrations and vibrant living that give back with every sip. Headquartered in Middleburg, Virginia, the line of gluten-free, wine-based canned cocktails are sold in 3 different flavors from 10.5 - 11% ABV, a much higher alcohol percentage than other wine-based canned cocktails on the market. Colony Cocktails was founded in 2017 by husband and wife duo Philip and Jessica Miller, inspired by the memories they created over drinks while they were traveling the world. For more information about Colony Cocktails, or their philanthropic initiative Sip to Give, go to colonycocktails.com .

