Colony Online MMO Signs Development Deal with Stainless Games

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Fresh, a newly-formed blockchain game publisher, followed up its recent successful non-fungible token (NFT) sale for Colony Online by inking an important development deal with UK-based game developer Stainless Games. This partnership not only includes making the base game, but also covers an in-game Crypto/NFT economy and the co-creation of the cosmetic game items players will purchase to trick out their avatars. The two companies have been hard at work together plotting the course of this new frontier in blockchain gaming.

"Stainless Games is the perfect partner for a project like this," stated Hunter Bessell, Founder of Liquid Fresh. "We are grateful for their interest in Colony Online and are excited to be moving forward with such an experienced game development team."

Colony Online is a Social MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online Game) where all playable characters and in-game cosmetic items are NFTs. The entertainment takes place on an alternate-reality Moon Colony, where a society of randomly generated space animals named Colonists have settled the moon and turned it into their very own social playground for chic materialism, party lifestyle, and moon mining. Holders of the Colonists NFTs from the company's earlier drop will be able to redeem their NFTs for exclusive playable characters in the game and have enhanced status for being owners of the first 25,000 Colonists ever minted. This world will have its own cryptocurrency, fueling an economy of in-game item ownership and trading on the blockchain.

Liquid Fresh brings to the table a built-in starting user base of 5,600+ unique holders of Colonists ready to play the game at release. The size of their community and overall appeal for the game is expected to grow as the partnership between the two firms progresses over the coming year.

"We really couldn't have chosen a better game developer to work with," added Bessell. "Their vision for blockchain gaming really aligns with what we are looking to accomplish with Colony Online."

Stainless Games was already well-versed in the blockchain space and was primed to create a project of this nature. The company's reputation for both innovative IP and strong development skills made the connection a natural fit. The studio is ready to tool up its A-team to tackle the project at record speed.

"Working on Colony Online gives us a chance to create a first-of-its-kind experience," said Patrick Buckland, CEO and Co-Founder of Stainless Games. "This new hybrid of social connectivity with game-based blockchain technology is definitely central to the future of online play."

About Liquid Fresh

Liquid Fresh was formed in 2021 by founders who felt a void in the market for online games that give true in-game ownership and earnings potential to the players who play them. The company is heavily focused on blockchain, p2e gaming, social experiences, and building strong intellectual property that transcends the current Crypto/NFT community. Their first game Colony Online is expected to hit the street in early Fall 2022, with updates and regular surprises for holders of their Colonists NFTs leading all the way up to release.

About Stainless Games

Stainless Games was formed in 1994 and is a well-established UK developer. They have a diverse suite of titles in their portfolio, with many games based on famous brands and IP across multiple genres. The studio is responsible for over 65 titles and 300 SKUs on Mobile, Console, PC Steam and VR, generating multiple millions of sales and downloads. The Stainless team is experienced in every aspect of bringing major projects to market. Entering the blockchain space is the next logical step in the company's ongoing evolution.

