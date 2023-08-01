Colony Roofers of Atlanta Welcomes Brad Banacka as the Director of Commercial Operations

News provided by

Colony Roofers

01 Aug, 2023, 15:47 ET

Leading Atlanta roofer brings on industry veteran to lead commercial operations

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Roofers, greater Atlanta's leading roofing and roof repair company, is proud to announce the hiring of Brad Banacka, RRO as Director of Commercial Operations. With a distinguished career spanning over four decades in the roofing industry, Brad brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for the trade to his new role.

Brad's journey into the roofing profession commenced in 1988, inspired by his family's strong connections to the industry. Starting as a service technician, Banacka has worked in nearly every facet of the roofing industry, giving him an unparalleled knowledge bank. This has given Brad the opportunity to be an incredible mentor and teacher to so many.

Reflecting on his longstanding commitment to roofing, Brad shared, "What other trade allows you to work on the same project 10 to 20 years later? Roofs are vital components of any structure, and ensuring they stay dry and comfortable is our mission at Colony Roofers of Atlanta. Whether it's a repair, replacement, or rejuvenation, the satisfaction of seeing a smile on someone's face when we help them stop a roof leak is simply priceless."

Over the years, Brad has witnessed the roofing industry evolve and transform continuously. From the introduction of cutting-edge products to innovative installation techniques, he has remained at the forefront of these changes, adapting his skills and expertise to meet the ever-evolving demands of the trade. He embraces the challenges each day brings and finds inspiration in the diversity and novelty of each project.

"We are thrilled to have Brad on board as our Director of Commercial Operations," said Zach Reese, Colony Roofers CEO. "His deep knowledge, dedication, and passion for the roofing industry will be invaluable in guiding our team and ensuring that we continue to deliver top-notch services to our clients."

Outside of work, Brad loves to get outside and out on the water – especially if it can be with his daughter. Brad is also an award-winning actor, director, editor, writer, and producer carrying a passion for bringing stories that are true to life and can help folks escape the world for an hour or two.

About Colony Roofers

Owned and operated by Atlanta natives, Colony Roofers has been proudly serving metro Atlanta since 2016. The locally owned and operated roofing company specializes in residential and commercial roofing systems, and the team works tirelessly to provide customers the exceptional quality and value they deserve. For more information or to receive a free estimate today, call (678) 365-3138, email [email protected] or visit colonyroofers.com.

SOURCE Colony Roofers

