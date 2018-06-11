Colony S2K Hires Chet Bogdan as Managing Director

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony S2K Holdings LLC (Colony S2K), a distributor of institutional-based investment programs, through its wholly-owned broker-dealers, S2K Financial LLC and NorthStar Securities, LLC, announced today the hiring of Chet Bogdan as Managing Director.
Chet is an industry veteran who brings more than 25 years of experience. Most recently he served as Senior Regional Vice President with SC Distributors, where he was consistently a top producer.
Mr. Bogdan started his career at Fidelity Investments and previously held the role of Regional Director with Prudential Financial, Inc. and Regional Vice President with AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc.
"We are delighted that Chet has chosen to join Colony S2K," said Steven Kantor, Chief Executive Officer of Colony S2K. "His industry expertise and proven experience will be a valuable asset to our team as we continue to deepen existing relationships and expand our distribution platform."
Mr. Bogdan added, "I am excited to join the Colony S2K team, a group that is committed to helping financial advisors build their business and diversify their client portfolios."
About Colony S2K
Colony S2K, through its wholly-owned broker-dealers, S2K Financial LLC and NorthStar Securities, LLC, is a distributor of institutional-based investment programs designed to create value for investors. The company is committed to attracting top institutional product sponsors into the retail space, and is supported in this mission by its deep bench of senior leaders, who have experience with institutional capital markets, retail financial product development and retail financial advice. For more information, please visit www.colonys2k.com.
